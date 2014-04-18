Strong Earthquake Shakes Mexico City

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 7.5 struck today near southern Mexico's Pacific resort city of Acapulco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor shook buildings as far away as Mexico City, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the Associated Press reported.

The quake's epicenter was 23 miles (37 kilometers) north ofTecpán de Galeana, and 165 miles (265 km) southwest of Mexico City. It originated 30.2 miles (48.6 km) deep and struck at 7:27 a.m. local time (1427 UTC), the USGS reports.

Earthquakes of this size can cause significant damage, especially with poorly built structures. Even well-designed buildings can be damaged or, in some cases, destroyed depending on the severity of the quake and a building's proximity to the epicenter.

But the damage caused by any single event depends on the quake's depth, proximity to populated areas, building standards in the region, as well as the type of earthquake. The USGS frequently updates the magnitude of an event after more data is analyzed.

An earthquake's magnitude is a measure of the energy released at the source. It is just one predictor of the shaking that may ensue, which is affected by local and regional geology. Scientists know in a general sense what causes Earthquakes but are unable to predict specific quakes.

This article will be updated if significant additional information becomes available. Find more earthquake news here.