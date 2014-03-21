Photos: The Robotic Evolution of Self-Driving Cars

In the Beginning

(Image credit: DARPA)

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the arm of the U.S. Department of Defense responsible for advancing military technology, fostered the development of key technologies for robotic, self-driving cars. Through its Grand Challenges, DARPA has driven innovation and collaboration within the research community.

The first DARPA Grand Challenge was held in 2004. This driverless TerraMax vehicle, designed by Oshkosh Defense, was one of the competitors in the agency's first competition.

2004 DARPA Grand Challenge

(Image credit: DARPA)

In the 2004 DARPA Grand Challenge, none of the robotic, self-driving cars successfully finished the challenging course from Barstow, Calif., to Primm, Nev.

Overcoming Obstacles

(Image credit: DARPA)

2005 DARPA Grand Challenge

(Image credit: DARPA)

In DARPA's second Grand Challenge, held in 2005, five out of 195 participating teams successfully completed the course.

Off-Roading

(Image credit: DARPA)

In the 2005 Grand Challenge, self-driving cars had to navigate through a 132-mile (212 kilometers) course across southern Nevada.

Put to the Test

(Image credit: DARPA)

An robotic, driverless car tackles the challenging course in the 2005 DARPA Grand Challenge.

Through the Desert

(Image credit: DARPA)

Upgrading Technology

(Image credit: DARPA)

Improvements to sensors helped teams navigate a more complex course during DARPA's 2007 Urban Challenge.

Checkered Flag

(Image credit: DARPA)

DARPA's Urban Challenge, held in November 2007, demonstrated the technological feasibility of self-driving ground vehicles.