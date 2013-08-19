Sexy Tech: 6 Apps That May Stimulate Your Love Life

Sex and the Smartphone

Nearly 1 in 10 Americans have used their smartphone during sex, according to the 2013 Mobile Consumer Habits study. With that in mind, maybe it's time to embrace being plugged in, even in the bedroom. LiveScience brings you six apps that will (or at least claim they will) enhance your sex life, from hacks to turn your smartphone into a vibrator, to software to keep track of your sexual feats.

Spreadsheets

The app crunches your stats in the sack. (Image credit: Spreadsheets)

The so-called quantified self movement isn't just for runners and bikers anymore; the self-tracking trend is now entering the bedroom. Spreadsheets is an app that lets users track their sexual performance based on a handful of metrics: noise level, average thrusts per minute and the duration of the encounter. The app also also keeps a record of dalliances, logging the date, time, and performance statistics.

Sexy Vibes

(Image credit: Sexy Vibes)

This free app will pervert the hardware of users' smartphones, to turn the device into a vibrator. "Whether you're in the mood for something intense like the 'Washing Machine' or possibly something more gentle, like the 'Fluffy Bunny,' we have got something special for you," Sexy Vibes says on its website. The app boasts more than 1.5 million downloads, "classy music," customizable vibrations and a remote control feature that lets users guide an adventure in self-love for a special someone.

Kindu

(Image credit: Kindu)

It can be awkward to bring up sexual fetishes and kinks with a partner, so this app aims to help couples float some blush-worthy propositions, without the embarrassment of rejection. Kindu collects users' reactions to 600 intimate ideas, and matches the ones that both partners rated as "Definitely" or "Open to discussion." In other words, you'll only find out that your partner is down for a threesome or some role-playing if you are, too.

Kahnoodle

(Image credit: Kahnoodle)

Designed for committed couples, the Kahnoodle app features push notifications to initiate sex, and reminders to do thoughtful things for each other. It also lets partners collect "koupons" for sex or domestic chores. In this game of love, the fuel line on a digital "love tank" fluctuates depending on the acts logged.

Cosmopolitan's Sex Position of the Day

(Image credit: Cosmopolitan)

From the magazine that brought its readers "10 Sexy Things to Do with Ice" and "16 Homemade Sex Toys You Need to Try," Cosmo's Sex Position of the Day app promises dozens of carnal challenges at your fingertips, from the "Passion Pretzel" to the "G-Spot Jiggy" to the "Romp with a View."

iKamasutra

(Image credit: iKamasutra)

If Cosmo's sex positions aren't cutting it, there is a centuries-old standby to turn to for inspiration: the Kama Sutra. iKamasutra features 110 of the most popular positions from the ancient Hindu text. Users can also track their progress from Novice to Kama Sutra Grand Master.