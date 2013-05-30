Shock and Fire Hazard Leads to Ceiling Fan Recall

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with Westinghouse Lighting Corp., of Philadelphia, Pa., announced a voluntary recall of about 7,000 Ceiling Fans.

Hazard: The two 60-watt light bulbs included with the ceiling fans exceed the fan’s maximum wattage, which can cause the ceiling fans to overheat or fail. This poses fire and shock hazards to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Description: The following Westinghouse Lighting ceiling fans with 24, 30 and 42-inch diameter blades are included in this recall. “Westinghouse” is printed on the fan’s ceiling canopy. The item number is printed on the fan’s motor housing.

(Image credit: CPSC.)

Sold by: Home improvement and hardware stores, home centers and electrical product suppliers nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from January 2011 through January 2012 for between $135 and $150.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fans and contact Westinghouse Lighting for two free replacement 40-watt light bulbs.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Westinghouse Lighting toll-free at (888) 417-6222 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.westinghouselighting.com.