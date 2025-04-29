What is 'induced atmospheric vibration' and did it really cause power outages across Spain and Portugal?

News
By published

Power blackouts that left millions of people across Spain and Portugal without electricity may have been caused by a bizarre atmospheric phenomenon, though the true cause is yet to be determined.

A crowd of people in Sants train station in Barcelona, Spain.
People wait during a power outage at the Sants train station in Barcelona, Spain. (Image credit: Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In a rare international blackout, all of Spain and Portugal, as well as parts of southwest France, lost power on Monday morning (April 28).

The power cut caused massive disruptions across the region, with airports coming to a standstill, people becoming stranded on metro trains in Lisbon and Madrid, and hospitals being forced to cancel operations.

The exact cause of this blackout remains unclear, though representatives of Portugal's electricity network provider Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN) said on Monday that it occurred due to a rare phenomenon called "induced atmospheric vibration."

"Due to extreme temperature variations in the interior of Spain, there were anomalous oscillations in the very high voltage lines (400 kV), a phenomenon known as 'induced atmospheric vibration,'" REN told the Guardian. "These oscillations caused synchronisation failures between the electrical systems, leading to successive disturbances across the interconnected European network."

However, REN has since refuted this explanation, Euronews reports.

Related: Why does electricity make a humming noise?

"The blackout that hit the entire territory of mainland Portugal today is the result of a significant voltage fluctuation in the Spanish grid at a time when Portugal was importing energy from Spain," REN said in a statement on Monday afternoon. "With this fluctuation, the control and protection systems of the Portuguese power plants, as expected in a situation with this configuration, shut down, causing the blackout."

Extreme temperature variations can cause strange oscillations in very high voltage power lines, physically moving back and forth. This is due to temperature changes causing the lines to expand in some places, changing tension in the lines, altering their aerodynamic properties, and interacting with wind and electrical current, which can physically and electrically destabilize the power system.

"Although investigations are ongoing, some early media reports are mentioning a phenomenon known as '"induced atmospheric vibration'" linked to unusual atmospheric conditions, including rapid temperature variations and resulting wind patterns in the interior of Spain," Victor Becerra, a professor of power systems engineering at the University of Portsmouth in the U.K., said in a statement.

"If these conditions have been in place they may have triggered abnormal oscillations in very high-voltage power lines," Becerra said.

This can snap conductors, short circuits or damage infrastructure like transmission towers.

"Protection systems are designed to automatically disconnect affected power lines in response to such faults," Becerra said.

Then, a kind of domino effect occurs, with the shutoffs causing instability and disconnection in some generators. "The loss of large generators can create a sudden and significant imbalance between power supply and demand in the power grid, potentially escalating into widespread outages," Becerra said.

The exact cause of the blackouts has not been confirmed, however, and some others have suggested that it could have been the result of a cyber attack. There is no evidence to suggest that this is the case, Senior European Commission vice-president Teresa Ribera told Spain's Radio 5 on Monday. On Tuesday (April 29), Eduardo Prieto, the head of services for Spanish grid operator Red Eléctrica's told the Guardian that they had ruled out a cybersecurity incident.

Regardless of the initial cause, such a large region was affected because European power grids are highly interconnected. Usually, that allows for greater reliability, with other grids providing backup if a local issue arises. But it also leaves the entire system vulnerable to large failures propagating across a much greater area.

"Electrical grids are large interconnected systems, and their stability is related to a very close balance between electricity generation and demand," Grazia Todeschini, an engineering researcher at King's College London, said in a statement. "If one area is disconnected, it can cause knock-on effects in nearby areas that may rely on supply (or demand) from the affected area."

RELATED STORIES

Disastrous Houston blackouts captured from space

10 shocking facts about electricity

Electricity flows like water in 'strange metals,' and physicists don't know why

Todeschini added that while some measures do exist to limit the impact of outages in small areas, they can be easily overwhelmed if the power imbalance is too large, causing outages to spread very quickly and very far.

Power losses of this scale have happened before. A 12-hour blackout across much of Italy in 2003 was triggered by an issue with a hydroelectric power line between Italy and Switzerland, and a 2006 temperature-driven power surge in Germany caused power cuts across France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and even Morocco. One of the largest blackouts in history occurred in India in 2012, affecting over 600 million people.

As of Tuesday morning, power is slowly returning to much of the Iberian Peninsula. All of Portugal and 99% of Spain now have electricity, and authorities are working to figure out the true cause of the incident, and stop it from happening again.

Jess Thomson
Jess Thomson
Live Science Contributor

Jess Thomson is a freelance journalist. She previously worked as a science reporter for Newsweek, and has also written for publications including VICE, The Guardian, The Cut, and Inverse. Jess holds a Biological Sciences degree from the University of Oxford, where she specialised in animal behavior and ecology.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about energy

This ‘glow in the dark’ battery runs on nuclear waste

China's 'artificial sun' shatters nuclear fusion record by generating steady loop of plasma for 1,000 seconds

James Webb Space Telescope finds a wild black hole growth spurt in galaxies at 'cosmic noon'
See more latest
Most Popular
A lot of galaxies are seen as bright spots on a dark background. Toward the left, the JWST is shown in an illustration.
James Webb Space Telescope finds a wild black hole growth spurt in galaxies at 'cosmic noon'
A top down view of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory&#039;s 1960s molten salt reactor experiment, an early precursor to the Chinese reactor.
'Rabbits sometimes make mistakes or grow lazy. That's when the tortoise seizes its chance': Chinese scientists make nuclear power breakthrough using abandoned US research
Grand Prismatic Spring, Midway Geyser, Yellowstone.
Yellowstone holds potentially untapped cache of 'carbon-free' helium for rockets, reactors and superconductors
Rig shark on a black background
Do sharks make noises? An accidental discovery might just answer that question
an illustration of a satellite
China uses 'gravitational slingshots' to save 2 satellites that were stuck in the wrong orbit for 123 days
An image of the Circinus West molecular cloud
Scientists spot a 'dark nebula' being torn apart by rowdy infant stars — offering clues about our own solar system's past
A series of white military-style headstones are placed close to one another in the ground against a fence and bushes. A state historical marker is seen in the foreground.
Mass graves of Black Union soldiers slaughtered by Confederate guerrillas possibly identified in Kentucky
a picture of the Cerro Uturuncu volcano
Mystery of Bolivian 'zombie' volcano finally solved
A photograph of a researcher holding a crocodile in the Caribbean.
Scientists discover 2 new species of crocodile hiding in plain sight
A close-up view of a barred spiral galaxy. Two spiral arms reach horizontally away from the core in the centre, merging into a broad network of gas and dust which fills the image. This material glows brightest orange along the path of the arms, and is darker red across the rest of the galaxy. Through many gaps in the dust, countless tiny stars can be seen, most densely around the core.
Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a 'missing' supermassive black hole? (video)