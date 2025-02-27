This ‘glow in the dark’ battery runs on nuclear waste

Scientists have developed an innovative battery that converts energy from radioactive waste into electricity, transforming a hazardous by-product of nuclear power generation into a potential energy source for specialized applications.

Nuclear power plants generate 18% of electricity in the United States, according to the World Nuclear Association . While this energy source produces no carbon emissions, it does generate radioactive waste that can be environmentally hazardous and remains active for thousands of years.

Seeking to repurpose this waste, a research team from Ohio State University used high-density materials that emit light when absorbing radiation called scintillator crystals combined with solar cells to convert gamma radiation into electricity.

“Nuclear waste emits powerful gamma radiation, a high-energy form that can penetrate most materials,” Raymond Cao , lead author of the study published in the journal Optical Materials: X and a professor in mechanical and aerospace engineering at Ohio State, told Live Science in an email. “Our device employs a scintillator, a specialized material that absorbs these gamma rays and converts their energy into visible light — similar to how glow-in-the-dark objects function, but driven by radiation rather than sunlight. This light is then captured by a solar cell, like those found in solar panels, which transforms it into electrical power.”

The prototype battery, measuring just 4 cubic centimeters — about the size of a teaspoon of sugar — was tested at Ohio State’s Nuclear Reactor Laboratory using two radioactive sources: cesium-137 and cobalt-60. The battery produced 288 nanowatts of power when powered by cesium-137 and 1,500 nanowatts when using the more radioactive cobalt-60 isotope — enough to operate microelectronic systems such as microchips or emergency equipment.

While this output is far below the kilowatts needed to power your kettle, the researchers believe this technology could be scaled up for applications at or beyond the watts level with the right power source.

Regardless, the new technology wouldn’t be used in homes — the system relies on high levels of ambient radiation to operate, so would need to be in situ at waste sites. For example, the researchers envision the battery being deployed in nuclear systems for space and deep-sea exploration, where extreme radiation levels render conventional power sources impractical.

“We do not produce or carry a radiation source; instead, this device is designed for locations where intense gamma radiation is already present,” Cao said. “The beauty of this approach is that shielding materials can be replaced with a scintillator, and the glowing light it produces can be harvested and converted into electricity.”

Before it’s rolled out, however, a few hurdles remain. According to Cao, the high levels of radiation gradually damage both the scintillator and the solar cell. “Further development is needed for more durable, radiation-resistant materials to ensure the system’s longevity,” he said.

If overcome, these long-lasting batteries could be deployed in high-radiation areas that are difficult to access, with little to no maintenance required, making them an attractive energy solution.