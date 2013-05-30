Holiday Decorations Recalled by General Foam Plastic Corp.

The battery box that powers lights on the artificial wreath can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with General Foam Plastic Corp., of Norfolk, Va., announced a voluntary recall of about 1,000 Brookfield Entry Way Tree Sets.

Hazard: The battery box that powers lights on the artificial wreath can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 12 reports of battery boxes overheating and being warm to the touch after batteries were installed. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall involves Brookfield entry way decorating sets which include two green artificial 48-inch (4 ft.) trees in black metal vases, one green 24-inch wide wreath and one green 9-foot long garland. The wreath has battery-powered white lights. The trees and the garland plug into wall outlets. “True Value,” “True Value Item #136879” and “UPC code 0 29033 36798 0” are printed on the product’s box.

Sold exclusively at: True Value Hardware stores nationwide during November 2011 for about $40.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to True Value for a full refund.

Customer contact: For additional information, contact General Foam Plastic Corp. toll-free at (855) 277-0085 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm’s website at www.genfoam.com.