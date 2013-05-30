Build-A-Bear Recalls Colorful Hearts Teddy Bears

The teddy bear's eyes could loosen and fall out, posing a choking hazard to children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, in cooperation with Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., of St. Louis, Mo., announced a voluntary recall of 284,000 Colorful Hearts Teddy Bears in the United States and 13,200 in Canada.

Hazard: The teddy bear’s eyes could loosen and fall out, posing a choking hazard to children.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Description: The Colorful Hearts Teddy is a stuffed animal about 16 inches high with black plastic eyes. The bear’s fabric covering is printed with multi-colored heart shapes.

Sold by: Build-A-Bear Workshops nationwide and online at www.buildabear.com from April 2011 through December 2011 for about $18 in the U.S. and $23 in Canada.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled teddy bear from children and return it to any Build-A-Bear store to receive a coupon for any available stuffed animal from Build-A-Bear.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact the firm toll-free at (866) 236-5683 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT and on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT, visit the firm’s website www.buildabear.com or email the firm at colorfulhearts@buildabear.com.

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at http://cpsr-rspc.hc-sc.gc.ca/PR-RP/recall-retrait-eng.jsp?re_id=1504.