7 Salads to Add Veggies to Your Diet

Eating veggies is your insurance policy for good health, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that only 26.6 percent of Americans are eating three servings of vegetables a day. Great tasting salads are a way to boost your intake of vegetables . I don't know about you, but salads always taste better to me when someone else makes them. Maybe it's because they can be so labor-intensive, with all the shopping and chopping that goes into preparing them. Here's the good news: simple salads taste just as good as ones that include everything but the kitchen sink. And, by adding some protein, you can turn that simple salad into a meal. [8 Top Meals from Nutritionists ] These simple salads of greens plus three ingredients will come together in a snap and take you around the world and back with ease.

All American: leaf lettuce + cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes , croutons

Asian: Bibb lettuce + chicken, green onions, snow peas

French: spinach + hardboiled egg, green beans, red onion

Greek: romaine lettuce + feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumber

Italian: spring mix + mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts

Middle Eastern: cilantro + garbanzo beans, brown rice, shredded carrots

South of the Border: lettuce of choice + chicken, avocado, black olives

Here is a shopping list that gives you a week's worth of main-course salads. Round the World Salad Shopping List

Dairy: eggs, cheddar, feta, mozzarella Produce: avocado, Bibb lettuce, carrots, cilantro, cucumber, green onions, leaf lettuce, red onion, romaine lettuce, spring mix, snow peas Proteins: chicken, garbanzo beans Other: artichoke hearts, black olives, brown rice, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes Healthy Bites appears on MyHealthNewsDaily on Wednesdays. Deborah Herlax Enos is a certified nutritionist and a health coach and weight loss expert in the Seattle area with more than 20 years of experience. Read more tips on her blog, Health in a Hurry!