In Images: 100 Most Threatened Species

Araripe Manakin
This bird is threatened by habitat destruction due to expansion of agriculture and recreational facilities and water diversion, according to the IUCN. In 2010, there were only an estimated 779 individuals in the wild.
Great Indian Bustard
This bird is also threatened by habitat destruction related to agricultural development. There are only an estimated 50 to 249 individuals left.
Santa Catarina's guinea pig
The 40 to 60 individuals left of this species are also threatened by the destruction of their habitat as well as possibly hunting.
Cryptomyces maximus fungus
How much of this fungus is left is unknown, but it is threatened by a limited availability of its habitat.
Amsterdam Island albatross
These birds are threatened by disease and can be accidentally captured by long-line fishing operations. There are only about 100 mature individuals.
Sumatran rhino
The Sumatran rhino (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) is threatened by hunting for its horn, which is used in traditional medicine. There are fewer than 250 individuals left in the wild.
Table Mountain ghost frog
This species is declining due to invasive plants and water abstraction degrading their habitat. The exact number of individuals is unknown, but they are on the decline.
Archey's frog
This species of frog suffers from Chytridomycosis as well as predation by invasive species. The actual number of individuals is unknown, but on the decline.
Geometric tortoise
These tortoises are at risk because of habitat destruction and degradation as well as predation. The number of individuals left in the species is unknown.
Red-crested tree rat
The unknown number of individuals left of this species of rat are in danger from habitat loss due to urban development and coffee cultivation.
Durrell's Vontsira
The declining numbers of this species of carnivore are at risk from specifically habitat loss.