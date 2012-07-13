Rare Photos: Snow Leopard Babies in Dens

Check up time

(Image credit: Panthera/Snow Leopard Trust)

Panthera's Snow Leopard Field Scientist O?rjan Johansson and veterinarian Carol Esson (Australia) examine and prepare to weigh a cub.

Home sweet home

(Image credit: Panthera/Snow Leopard Trust)

A cave with a man-made rock wall ironically doubles as a snow leopard den site.

Back you go

(Image credit: Panthera/Snow Leopard Trust)

Field Scientist Mattia Colombo (Italy) carefully prepares to place a cub back into its den.

Hope for the future

(Image credit: Panthera/Snow Leopard Trust)

A picture of hope for the next generation of snow leopards in Mongolia's South Gobi.

Shelter found

(Image credit: Panthera/Snow Leopard Trust)

A narrow cleft in a rock wall served as these cub's den.

Getting curious

(Image credit: Panthera/Snow Leopard Trust)

Gaining mobility, the cubs examine a side entrance.