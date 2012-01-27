Images: Snow Leopards & Mountain Creatures of Wild Tajikistan

Scarce Cat

(Image credit: Panthera/FFI.)

A snow leopard, one of the most elusive big cats on Earth, and also an endangered species, triggers a camera trap set up high in an isolated mountain range in Tajikistan.

The camera traps caught a parade of interesting wildlife on film.

Snow Leopard

It is estimated that only 4,000 to 6,500 snow leopards are left in the wild.

Mountain Weasel

A rare mountain weasel, also called an Altai weasel, peeks at the camera. The mammals prefer high altitudes, and the largest grow to about 11 inches (28 centimeters) in length.

Ibex

An adult male ibex stands in the dizzy heights of Tajikistan's Pamir Mountains.

Tibetan Snowcock

An altitude-loving species that is a relation of the pheasant.

Snow Leopard

Researchers discovered five snow leopards living in this remote region, including a mother and two young cubs.