Images: Snow Leopards & Mountain Creatures of Wild Tajikistan

By Planet Earth 

Scarce Cat

(Image credit: Panthera/FFI.)

A snow leopard, one of the most elusive big cats on Earth, and also an endangered species, triggers a camera trap set up high in an isolated mountain range in Tajikistan.

The camera traps caught a parade of interesting wildlife on film.

Snow Leopard

(Image credit: Panthera/FFI.)

It is estimated that only 4,000 to 6,500 snow leopards are left in the wild.

Mountain Weasel

(Image credit: Panthera/FFI.)

A rare mountain weasel, also called an Altai weasel, peeks at the camera. The mammals prefer high altitudes, and the largest grow to about 11 inches (28 centimeters) in length.

Ibex

(Image credit: Panthera/FFI.)

An adult male ibex stands in the dizzy heights of Tajikistan's Pamir Mountains.

Tibetan Snowcock

(Image credit: Panthera/FFI.)

An altitude-loving species that is a relation of the pheasant.

Snow Leopard

(Image credit: Panthera/FFI.)

Researchers discovered five snow leopards living in this remote region, including a mother and two young cubs.