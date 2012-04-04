Texas Tornadoes' Fury Seen in Eyewitness Videos

A parade of tornadoes marched their way across the Dallas-Ft. Worth area of Texas yesterday, leaving plenty of damage to homes in businesses in their wake. Storm chasers and average citizens with video cameras caught the storms in action, even spotting tractor-trailers being thrown into the air like huge metal kites.

Here are a few of the videos that eyewitnesses took of the Texas tornadoes:

A driver in Arlington took this video of a tornado with his iPhone. The ferocious winds of the storm can be heard whipping around. "Had to pull over to keep from being blown away!" exclaimed YouTube user wesstevens.

YouTube user gary1349 filmed this stunning footage of a funnel cloud, also in Arlington. Tornado sirens can be heard blaring in the background.

In this video, shot along I-20 in Kennedale by YouTube user designvisibility, the strong "thwap" of hail pounding down on a gas station awning before a tornado can be clearly heard. The person taking the video said the hail looked about golf ball-sized. The National Weather Service received reports of hail as large as 2 inches (5 centimeters) in diameter.