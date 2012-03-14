Earthquake Hits Off Japan Coast

Update at 8:50 a.m. ET: The USGS has revised the magnitude of the quake to 6.9. A tsunami warning was issued by Japanese authorities but was subsequently cancelled. Several other aftershocks of magnitude 6.1 and lower have struck in the region since the initial earthquake.

An earthquake struck today (March 14) near Honshu, Japan. The preliminary magnitude was 6.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A tsunami warning has not been issued. Details from the USGS:

Date-Time:

Wednesday, March 14, 2012 at 09:08:37 UTC

Wednesday, March 14, 2012 at 07:08:37 PM at epicenter

Location: 40.899°N, 144.923°E

Depth: 26.6 km (16.5 miles)

Distances from epicenter:

235 km (146 miles) S of Kushiro, Hokkaido, Japan

265 km (164 miles) SSE of Obihiro, Hokkaido, Japan

293 km (182 miles) E of Hachinohe, Honshu, Japan

734 km (456 miles) NE of TOKYO, Japan

This page will be updated if further information comes in.