Deadly Earthquake Hits The Philippines

A large earthquake has struck the Cebu region of the Philippines. The preliminary magnitude was 6.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake has killed at least 43 people as landslides burried houses, according to news reports. Aftershocks have been felt throughout the region, which is hampering the search and rescue efforts. Details from the USGS:

Date-Time:

Monday, February 06, 2012 at 03:49:16 UTC

Monday, February 06, 2012 at 11:49:16 AM at epicenter

Location: 9.964°N, 123.246°E

Depth: 20 km (12.4 miles)

Distances from epicenter:

72 km (44 miles) N of Dumaguete, Negros, Philippines

74 km (45 miles) WNW of Tagbilaran, Bohol, Philippines

80 km (49 miles) WSW of Cebu, Cebu, Philippines

569 km (353 miles) SSE of MANILA, Philippines