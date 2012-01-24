Small Earthquake Hits Texas

An earthquake has struck western Texas. The preliminary magnitude was 3.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A tsunami warning has not been issued. Details from the USGS:

Date-Time:

Tuesday, January 24, 2012 at 18:21:02 UTC

Tuesday, January 24, 2012 at 12:21:02 PM at epicenter

Location: 30.289°N, 103.367°W

Depth: 5 km (3.1 miles)

Distances from epicenter:

28 km (17 miles) ESE of Alpine, Texas

62 km (38 miles) E of Marfa, Texas

339 km (210 miles) ESE of El Paso, Texas

541 km (336 miles) W of AUSTIN, Texas

This article will be updated if the event proves significant.