Small Earthquake Hits Texas

An earthquake has struck western Texas. The preliminary magnitude was 3.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A tsunami warning has not been issued. Details from the USGS:
Date-Time:
Tuesday, January 24, 2012 at 18:21:02 UTC
Tuesday, January 24, 2012 at 12:21:02 PM at epicenter
Location: 30.289°N, 103.367°W
Depth: 5 km (3.1 miles)
Distances from epicenter:
28 km (17 miles) ESE of Alpine, Texas
62 km (38 miles) E of Marfa, Texas
339 km (210 miles) ESE of El Paso, Texas
541 km (336 miles) W of AUSTIN, Texas
This article will be updated if the event proves significant.