Earthquake Strikes Dominican Republic

An earthquake has struck in the Dominican Republic. The preliminary magnitude was 4.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A tsunami warning has not been issued. Details from the USGS:

Date-Time:

Tuesday, January 24, 2012 at 14:33:29 UTC

Tuesday, January 24, 2012 at 10:33:29 AM at epicenter

Location: 19.586°N, 70.061°W

Depth: 2.8 km (1.7 miles) (poorly constrained)

Distances from epicenter:

37 km (22 miles) NNE of San Francisco de Macoris, D.R.

68 km (42 miles) ENE of Santiago, Dominican Republic

125 km (77 miles) N of SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic

1246 km (774 miles) ESE of Miami, Florida

This article will be updated if the event proves significant.