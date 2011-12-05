Golden Eagle Soars Back to the Skies

A 2-year-old juvenile golden eagle opened his 6.5-foot wings as favorable winds lifted him to freedom at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Friday.

Tore Smidth, an intern at The Fund for Animals, Don Sterner, San Diego Zoo Safari Park animal care manager, and Kim D’Amico, The Fund for Animals animal care specialist, look on as the male eagle took his first flight since being rehabilitated at the Ramona wildlife center operated by The Humane Society of the United States in partnership with The Fund for Animals.

In October, the wild eagle was found injured while in the Safari Park’s nature reserve. The 900-acre reserve is set aside for local native wildlife and plants.