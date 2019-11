Follow ancient passageways to a distant time in this fascinating wallpaper showing Aztec Ruins National Monument in New Mexico. Explore West Ruin, a center of ancestral Pueblo society that once housed over 500 masonry rooms.

Follow ancient passageways to a distant time in this fascinating wallpaper showing Aztec Ruins National Monument in New Mexico. Explore West Ruin, a center of ancestral Pueblo society that once housed over 500 masonry rooms. Look up and see original timbers holding up the roof. Search for the fingerprints of ancient workers in the stucco walls. Listen for an echo of ritual drums in the reconstructed “Great Kiva.”