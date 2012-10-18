Colorful But Deadly: Images of Brain Cancer

Spreading Cancer
Cancer (green) spreads through a mouse brain. Researchers reporting in the journal Science on Oct. 18 have found that genetic changes to the cancer cells reverts them to stem cells, which can divide continuously.
Green Glioma
A glioma, a cancer arising from glial cells, grows in the brain of a mouse.
Cancer Cells
A glioma (green) grows in a mouse brain. The glioma cells express a biological marker (in red) indicating their transformation into stem cells.
Tumor in a Mouse Brain
A tumor (green) grows in a mouse brain. Researchers found that any type of brain cell can give rise to these tumors.
Glioma
Glioblastomas are the most aggressive and common brain tumors, with an average survival of 14 months after diagnosis. Here, cancer spreads in a mouse brain.