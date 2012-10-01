Image Gallery: Great Barrier Reef Through Time

Horseshoe reef
Horseshoe reef before crown-of-thorns invasion.
Horseshoe reef after crown-of-thorns invasion.
Low Isands
Healthy reef at Low Islands.
Healthy reef at Low Islands.
Healthy reef at Low Islands.
Beaver reef
Damage to Beaver Reef by Cyclone Hamish.
Crown-of-thorns damage on Beaver Reef.
Coral eating starfish outbreak
Population outbreaks of the coral eating starfish Acanthaster planci have been responsible for 42% of the over 50% decline in coral cover on the Great Barrier Reef between 1985 and 2012.
MacDonald reef
MacDonald reef before cyclone damage.
MacDonald reef after cyclone damage.
Damaged reef
Crown-of-thorns and cyclone damage.