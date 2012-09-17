In Photos: The Peskiest Alien Mammals

Where: Mainly a problem on small islands, especially in the U.K., the Canary Islands, Balearics, Crete, Aegean Islands, and Corsica.

When: 7,500 years before present

Why: Goats trample vegetation and overgraze, ruining available habitat for native animals and threatening vulnerable plants. Ranked 17th on the list of 100 of the world's worst invasive alien species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Impact: Affects 15 threatened species in Europe.



European Hedgehog



Species: Erinaceus europaeus

Where: The Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Origin: Mainland U.K. and Europe

When: 1974

Why: A gardener hoped adding hedgehogs to his plot would control snails and slugs. But the prickly beasts also eat bird eggs. Since their introduction, the island has seen a severe decline in ground-nesting bird species. Scientists estimate more than 5,000 hedgehogs live on Uist.

Impact: Affects four threatened species in Europe.



Rats!

(Image credit: Dreamstime.)



Species: Rattus rattus (black)andRattus norvegicus (brown)

Origin: The black rat is thought to originate in northeast China, whilst the brown rat came from India.

Where: EVERYWHERE

When: The black rat was first to Europe, appearing in the western Mediterranean 2,400 years before present. The Norway rat showed up in 1700.

Why: Where to start? Rats not only caused the extinction of native mammals, birds, reptiles and invertebrates throughout the centuries, they carry the rat flea, source of the Europe's worst scourge, the plague. As omnivores, rats eat seeds and seedlings, impacting native plants and spoiling human food stores. The black rat is ranked 80th on the list of 100 of the world's worst invasive alien species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Impact: Together, they affect 28 native species in Europe.



House Mouse



Species: Mus musculus

Origin: India

Where: Probably in your walls right now

When: 4,000 years before present

Why: Mice make the list for their impact on human crops and food stores. They also play host to a range of diseases and parasites, including bubonic plague and salmonella. As close to humans as dogs, mice accompanied migrating bands of settlers into Europe. Ranked 58th on the list of 100 of the world's worst invasive alien species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Impact: They affect six native species in Europe



Siberian Chipmunk

(Image credit: Kevin James | k.d.james | flickr)



Species: Tamias sibiricus

Origin: South Korea

Where: Pets released in countries including France, Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, and Italy.

When: 1960s

Why: A beloved pet, and beloved of ticks bearing Lyme disease. The chipmunk is a major source of the bacteria that causes the infection.

Impact: Affects six native species in Europe



Small Indian Mongoose

(Image credit: Corsin MÃ¼ller)



Species: Herpestes auropunctatus

Origin: Central and Southeast Asia

Where: Adriatic Islands and the Pelješac Peninsula in Croatia.

When: 1910

Why: To control a poisonous snake. An expert hunter of birds, small mammals and reptiles, predation by the mongoose threatens at least one vulnerable native species.

Impact: Affects three native species in Europe, including one vulnerable species.



Muskrat



Species: Ondatra zibethica

Origin: North America

Where: Czech Republic

When: Early 1900s

Why: Fur farming — fur coats were all the rage in the 1920s. Though successfully eradicated in the U.K., muskrats are pests in most of Europe. They burrow into riverbanks, causing banks to collapse, and overgraze plants and trees for food and lodges.

Impact: Affects three native species in Europe.



Beluga Whale



Species: Delphinapterus leucas

Origin: Arctic Ocean

Where: Black Sea

When: 1991

Why: A beluga whale kept in captivity in Russia was brought to Crimea, Ukraine, in 1991. The day it arrived, the whale either escaped or was released into the Black Sea. A second beluga released (or escaped) at the same time was also occasionally seen swimming in the Black Sea. Neither has been spotted for years.

