2,000 mummified rams' heads were gifted to long-dead ancient Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II

Some of the horned skulls that were recently uncovered at a temple dedicated to Ramesses II in Abydos. (Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

More than 2,000 mummified rams' heads have been unearthed at an ancient temple in Egypt. The severed skulls were likely prepared as an offering to the Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II, around 1,000 years after he died.

The severed heads were uncovered at the Ramesses II temple in Abydos, an ancient city around 430 miles (692 kilometers) south of Cairo. The temple was built in the honor of Ramesses II, who reigned between circa 1279 B.C. and 1213 B.C. The temple, which was built after the pharaoh's death and does not hold his remains, was discovered over 150 years ago. Its noteworthy features include pillars bearing the depiction of Osiris, a god famous for dying and then coming back to life, and an imposing black stone arch, according to Tour Egypt (opens in new tab).

The eerie cranium collection was found by researchers from New York University inside a previously undiscovered ancient storage building in the northern part of the temple, representatives from Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities wrote in a translated Facebook post (opens in new tab).

Some of the rams' heads were covered in bandages and had been partially preserved, but the majority are now fleshless skulls.

The team also found the remains of goats, dogs, cows, deer and an ostrich at the site. All of the animal remains likely date to around 1,000 years after Ramsses II ruled Egypt and were likely left as an offering to the much-revered king in the afterlife, ministry representatives wrote.

Related: Ancient Egyptian pharaoh-sphinx statues unearthed at sun temple

Image 1 of 2 One of the partially preserved mummified heads uncovered at the site. (Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities) more of the rams skulls collected in a larger pile. (Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Ramesses II is renowned for his unusually long 66-year reign and for expanding ancient Egypt's empire while also maintaining alliances with its neighbors. Artwork depicting the pharaoh often shows him as a great warrior king, which is probably why he was so revered so long after his death. However, historical records suggest his military prowess may have been overhyped, according to Britannica (opens in new tab).

The ministry said excavations at the temple also revealed another previously unknown building that dates to Egypt's sixth dynasty (circa 2323 B.C. to 2150 B.C.) which predates Ramsses II by around 1,100 years.

Image 1 of 2 The crumbled remains of a thick wall from the newly discovered ancient building. (Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities) A collection of some of the artefacts found in the ancient building. (Image credit: Courtesy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

The new building has unusually thick walls — around 16.4 feet (5 meters) across — and contains a number of unusual artifacts, including statues, stone slabs, clothing, leather shoes, papyruses and the remains of a tree.

The new building will "greatly contribute to rethinking the activities and architecture of the old state in Abydus," ministry representatives wrote.