Snake Invader: Images of Titanoboa in Grand Central

Titanoboa in Grand Central

(Image credit: Jennifer Welsh for LiveScience.com)

Green glow from Vanderbilt Hall shows the way to titanoboa.

Visitors snap pictures of the giant snake.

Titanoboa lived 60 million years ago, in the first rainforests.

The giant snake ate gigantic crocodiles!

The titanoboa snake weighed a whopping 2,500 pounds (more than 1,100 kilograms), with a length of 48 feet (almost 15 meters).

Visiting kids were mesmerized by the sight of the giant snake.

