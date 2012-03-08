Tiny Dino: Reconstructing Microraptor's Black Feathers

Black feather Microraptor sketch

Iridescent feather, with a drawing and diagrams of Microraptor.

Fossilized Microraptor feathers

Preserved wing feathering of MicroraptorM.

Preserved Microraptor feathers

Fossilized feathers from the wing of Microraptor.

Fossilized Microraptor skull

Fossilized Microraptor skull.

Microraptor specimen fossil

Microraptor specimen fossil.

Microraptor tail feathers

The fossilized elongated feathers of Microraptor's sexy tail.

Microraptor reconstruction

Microraptor Reconstruction, with four wings and elongated tail feathers.

Microraptor illustration

Artist's illustration of a Microraptor with iridescent plumage.

Two Microraptor illustration

Artist's illustration of two Microraptor with iridescent plumage.

Three Microraptor illustration

Artist's illustration of three Microraptor with iridescent plumage.

Early Birds Had Dinosaur Feet

Image of the skeleton with wing and tail feather impressions of the tenth specimen of the first known bird, Archaeopteryx. The new specimen provides important details on the feet and skull of these birds and strengthens the widely but not universally accepted argument that modern birds arose from dinosaurs.