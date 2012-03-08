Tiny Dino: Reconstructing Microraptor's Black Feathers

Black feather Microraptor sketch
Iridescent feather, with a drawing and diagrams of Microraptor.
Fossilized Microraptor feathers
Preserved wing feathering of MicroraptorM.
Preserved Microraptor feathers
Fossilized feathers from the wing of Microraptor.
Fossilized Microraptor skull
Fossilized Microraptor skull.
Microraptor specimen fossil
Microraptor specimen fossil.
Microraptor tail feathers
The fossilized elongated feathers of Microraptor's sexy tail.
Microraptor reconstruction
Microraptor Reconstruction, with four wings and elongated tail feathers.
Microraptor illustration
Artist's illustration of a Microraptor with iridescent plumage.
Two Microraptor illustration
Artist's illustration of two Microraptor with iridescent plumage.
Three Microraptor illustration
Artist's illustration of three Microraptor with iridescent plumage.
Early Birds Had Dinosaur Feet
Image of the skeleton with wing and tail feather impressions of the tenth specimen of the first known bird, Archaeopteryx. The new specimen provides important details on the feet and skull of these birds and strengthens the widely but not universally accepted argument that modern birds arose from dinosaurs.