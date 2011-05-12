Gallery: Seals of the World

Spotted Seal
The spotted seal, or Phoca largha, lives in the northern Pacific
Ribbon seal
The ribbon seal, a northern Pacific native, looks like it wants to bring the penguin look to the Arctic.
Killer whale and Weddell seal
A killer whale identifies a Weddell seal resting on an ice floe off the western Antarctic Peninsula. The whale will notify other killer whales in the area so they can coordinate a wave to wash the seal off the floe.
Weddell seal
Killer whales generate a wave designed to knock the resting Weddell off an ice floe near the western Antarctic Peninsula.
Caspian Seal
The endangered Caspian Seal (Pusa caspica) occurs throughout the Caspian Sea, using the winter ice sheets as a surface on which to give birth and nurse pups. Its population has declined by 90 percent over the last 100 years due to unsustainable levels of commercial hunting, habitat degradation and pollution.
Antarctic fur seal
Female Antarctic fur seal.
Harbor seal swimming
Harbor Seal (Phoca vitulina), Family Phocidae. Newport Bay, Coastal Oregon, USA.
Big bearded seal
The bearded seal gets its name from its abundant whiskers. Copious blubber keeps these seals warm in their Arctic habitat.
Bundle of fur
John Burns of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game holds a fuzzy ribbon seal pup in this 1978 photo.
Big-eyed baby seal
This big-eyed baby is a spotted seal pup in Alaska.
Northern Fur Seal
The northern fur seal is the largest fur seal species.