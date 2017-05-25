9 Animals with 'Star Wars'-Inspired Names

Credit: Image courtesy of Lucasfilm Ltd.

The "Star Wars" universe looms large in the imaginations of generations of moviegoers. Die-hard fans show their devotion in many ways: Some line up for days to catch the movies' very first screenings, some dress in lovingly detailed and painstakingly designed costumes, and others incorporate movie memorabilia into their daily wardrobe and home decoration.

But some devoted "Star Wars" fans who also happen to be scientists go one step further, sharing their appreciation for the iconic movie series by giving its characters' names to newly discovered species.

Species' scientific names are in Latin and have two parts. Take our own scientific name, Homo sapiens, for example — the first part of the name, Homo, describes our genus, a grouping that includes our closest relatives. We share the Homo part of our scientific name with a number of early human species, including Neanderthals, or Homo neanderthalensis. [The 7 Most Misleading Animal Names]

The second part, sapiens, is specific to our species. When researchers find a new form of life, how they name it depends on what is already known about similar species. If it shares enough traits with a known genus, the scientist who discovered the new species starts there, selecting a species name that can reflect anything from the new species' looks to the scientist's favorite celebrity.

Though the process of naming a species has to follow certain rules, there's also room for adding a personal touch — or even a whimsical one. These "Star Wars"-inspired examples are the species you've been looking for.