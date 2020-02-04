Trending

British 'X-Files' of UFO sightings is going public

The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense will publish secret UFO reports for the first time.

The U.K.'s official government investigation of UFOs can be traced to a group formed in 1950: the Flying Saucer Working Party.
(Image: © Shutterstock)

From the early 1950s until 2009, a department in the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence (MoD) documented and investigated reports of UFOs. Now, more than a decade after the program ended, many of those formerly classified files about UFO sightings will be made available to the public for the first time.

Previously, some MoD files about UFOs had been published online at the U.K. National Archives website, The Telegraph reported. However, all of the agency's UFO reports will be released this year on "a dedicated gov.uk web page," a spokesperson for the British Royal Air Force (RAF) told The Telegraph.

The decision came after PA Media, a British news agency, filed a request for the UFO files under the Freedom of Information Act, according to The Telegraph. MoD officials decided "it would be better to publish these records, rather than continue sending documents to the National Archives," the RAF spokesperson said.

The U.K.'s fascination with UFOs spiked around 1950, prompting the MoD to form the Flying Saucer Working Party to address the phenomenon, according to the U.K. National Archives. UFOs in the early 1950s even captured the attention of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who sent a memo to his air minister in 1952 asking, "What does all this stuff about flying saucers amount to? What can it mean? What is the truth?"

The flying saucer group concluded that UFOs were hoaxes, delusions or ordinary objects that were misidentified, recommending "that no further investigation of reported mysterious aerial phenomena be undertaken." Nevertheless, other MoD divisions continued the work of official UFO investigation in the U.K., ushering such efforts into the 21st century, The National Archives reported.

The last UFO report to be published online by the MoD dates to 2009, covering sightings that took place from January through the end of November of that year. These included "a silver disc-shaped light" (reported in January 2009), "up to 20 orange and red glowing lights" (reported in June), "a large bright silver/white ball/sphere" (reported in July) and "three blazing gold orbs in a diagonal line in the sky" (reported in September).  

After MoD enacted a policy change on Dec. 1, 2009, the agency no longer recorded or investigated UFO sightings, according to the report. But what they did find — including many recent UFO reports that were previously available only as hard copies — will be published online within the next few months, said Nick Pope, a former UFO investigator for the MoD. 

"There should be some interesting nuggets in these new files," Pope told The Express.

Originally published on Live Science.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BlueSky 04 February 2020 18:29
    I truly wonder how long this UFO truth embargo can continue ? And I can not believe some people still question the existence of this phenomena, I mean with all the information and history available at everyones fingertips - and still 100% depenendet on mainstream media, or an offical explanation.
  • Jnl 04 February 2020 22:05
    BlueSky said:
    I truly wonder how long this UFO truth embargo can continue ? And I can not believe some people still wonder about the existence of this phenomena, I mean with all the information and history available at everyones fingertips - and still 100% depenendet on mainstream media, or an offical explanation.
    There is most definitely something to the UFO phenomenon. The U.S. Air force studied UFO's from 1950-70 with project grudge, project sign and project bluebook. More recently within the last few years was AATIP. Governments don't study UFO's if they're not interested in them for reasons of national security and a space rock the size of a basketball doesn't fit into national security. Our governments know there is some kind of intelligence behind these craft.
  • Cookieapple 05 February 2020 05:33
    Jnl said:
    There is most definitely something to the UFO phenomenon. The U.S. Air force studied UFO's from 1950-70 with project grudge, project sign and project bluebook. More recently within the last few years was AATIP. Governments don't study UFO's if they're not interested in them for reasons of national security and a space rock the size of a basketball doesn't fit into national security. Our governments know there is some kind of intelligence behind these crafts134.
    FOR SURE EBE's exist and are here right now and working with many governments. Here is a photo of a craft that I TOOK so I can verify it is real and not photoshopped! This was west of Christchurch New Zealand a few years ago as confirmation to me that this location that I had chosen to ASK ETs to come in to was a good one as remote and safe. They did come on the date we asked and landed in a huge craft. There were 25 of us that witnessed it
  • mark alexander 05 February 2020 09:51
    These guys better stop chaisn' rainbows...

  • Cookieapple 05 February 2020 19:14
    mark alexander said:
    THESE GUYS BETTER STOP CHASIN' RAINBOWS. . .
    Can you explain exactly what you mean here please
  • Ionracer24 06 February 2020 05:04
    With all the info on rendelsham blacked out im sure....
  • Knowledge is power 10 February 2020 13:32
    admin said:
    The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense announced that it will soon release formerly classified government files about UFO encounters.

    British 'X-Files' of UFO sightings is going public : Read more
    It was released years ago, I've been looking at them for 6 months. 23 countries have released their records to date.
  • Knowledge is power 10 February 2020 13:43
    Jnl said:
    There is most definitely something to the UFO phenomenon. The U.S. Air force studied UFO's from 1950-70 with project grudge, project sign and project bluebook. More recently within the last few years was AATIP. Governments don't study UFO's if they're not interested in them for reasons of national security and a space rock the size of a basketball doesn't fit into national security. Our governments know there is some kind of intelligence behind these craft.
    It's funny how they say they are no longer looking into them anymore then set up the CIA. There is one reason only they are not admitted and that's just the technology on how they travel. The day you admit that they exist is the day the earth no longer needs oil..
  • WhiteRobe 13 February 2020 02:45
    If you haven't seen the video of the Disclosure Conference at The National Press Club (USA) Sept 27 2010, it got through my skepticism like nothing else could. US military officers and contractors relating their observations. If you don't trust yourself to discern between lying and truth-telling, don't watch, but it's not hard for experienced people to see these guys are telling the truth. Mostly focused on nuclear missiles getting tampered with and disabled ad infinitum by beings that are always allowed to escape without a pursuit.
  • Knowledge is power 13 February 2020 05:23
    WhiteRobe said:
    If you haven't seen the video of the Disclosure Conference at The National Press Club (USA) Sept 27 2010, it got through my skepticism like nothing else could. US military officers and contractors relating their observations. If you don't trust yourself to discern between lying and truth-telling, don't watch, but it's not hard for experienced people to see these guys are telling the truth. Mostly focused on nuclear missiles getting tampered with and disabled ad infinitum by beings that are always allowed to escape without a pursuit.
    100% I think everyone should watch this, I have shared to a few friends but i'd love a larger scale gathering lol.. Mr Greer has managed to keep so many articles and statements. The fact operations are outside the law means he can't be touched. Please take the time to see it if you have not. Then watch Sirius, Unaknowledged and CE5 comes out this April
