The iPad Air – our highest-rated student iPad – is $100 off at Amazon

Looking for a powerful tablet that packs Apple's greatest tech into one thin device? This iPad Air with M1 deal is perfect.

Apple's iPad range has long been a mainstay in our best tablets for students list, and the iPad Air with M1 is, in our eyes, the pinnacle. We said as much, ranking it the best iPad for students, thanks to its impressive performance, multitude of input options, and price that makes it much more ideal than the pricey iPad Pro.

In our iPad Air M1 review, we praised its value for money and M1 processor.

While there's every chance an M2 version is on the way, Amazon is offering the 256GB version for $649.99 - a saving of $100. The same discount applies to the 64GB version, too, with that model's price down to just $499.99.

iPad Air M1 (64GB)

Was: $599

Now: $499.99 at Amazon

Overview: Our best-rated tablet for students is reduced at Amazon, meaning you can get all the power of the M1 for under $500.

Key features: Apple M1 processor, 10.9-inch display, Apple Pencil compatible

Product launched: March 2022

Price history: This deal matches previous lows for the iPad Air at Amazon, making it well worth a look. It is discounted fairly regularly, though, and Best Buy is currently matching the price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $499.99 | Walmart: $559 | Best Buy: $499.99

Reviews consensus: Our pick for student tablets, the iPad Air is easy to use but has enough power under the hood to run anything - it'll even run Apple's latest Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro apps. That's thanks to the M1 chip, the same as found in MacBooks and the iMac, meaning the iPad Air is the most powerful tablet around (other than the M2 iPad Pro).

LIve Science: ★★★★½ TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best iPad for students, best tablet for students

Buy it if: You want a tablet for creative projects - the iPad Air M1 supports Apple Pencil input, as well as keyboards, and can power complex apps like Lumafusion, Photoshop, and more.

Don't buy it if: You want to wait for the next model, which will feature either an M2 or M3 chip. You want an even better display (in which case, check out our iPad Pro M2 review).