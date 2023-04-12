Save $150 on Apple's MacBook Air M2, an ideal laptop for students

The MacBook Air M2 is one of Apple's best products you can currently buy, and you can save a chunk of change at Amazon right now in multiple configurations of the laptop.

Great student laptops marry portability and power, and the MacBook Air has long existed at that intersection. The M1 version offered a classic design with a supercharged processor, but the M2 version finally saw a huge upgrade to the exterior, too.

Easily included in our list of the best laptops for students, we also said it's the best MacBook for students, full stop.

Still not convinced? Maybe Amazon's latest round of offers can tempt you. The retailer is offering the latest MacBook Air, with M2 processor, for $1049 for the base model - a $150 discount on the MSRP.

If you need more storage, the 512GB version is $1349, making it even more useful for carrying more files and running more apps.

What's so special about the M2 MacBook Air? Aside from the fact it marks the first (almost) black Apple laptop in years, the M2 MacBook Air is impressively slim - and weighs just 2.7lbs.

It comes with 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little on the low side for a laptop that (even discounted) costs over $1000, but it offers excellent performance across basic tasks and more demanding ones, too.

It's now more than possible to work on large video files, edit audio, or edit large Photoshop projects on a MacBook Air - something that, not so long ago, was the kind of thing you'd need to buy a MacBook Pro for. You'll still want a MacBook Pro for HDMI out, though.

Apple Silicon's other benefit is that it's remarkably power efficient, allowing for an entire day of battery life without needing to be plugged in. The display is a Liquid Retina panel, too, with a sharp resolution of 2560x1664.

In our MacBook Air M2 review , we said:

"Apple has finally overhauled the MacBook Air in an impressive fashion, and in doing so has created an Apple Silicon machine for almost everyone."

We praised it for its slimline design and great performance, as well as its excellent battery life.