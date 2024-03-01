One of our favorite wildlife cameras just had its price slashed by over $600

Want to take stunning images of animals? Skill aside, things are much easier when you have one of the all-time best wildlife cameras in your hands. And Walmart has just slashed $614.99 off one such camera , the Canon EOS R5, making it much easier to get hold of.

Not only has this camera earned a spot in our guide to the best wildlife cameras , but we even made the bold statement that "if we had to choose one camera with which to photograph wildlife, it would hands-down be the Canon EOS R5."

There are numerous reasons for its success as a wildlife camera, one being its autofocus system, which we described as "incredible." But for now let’s just focus on that excellent discount, which brings a top-spec camera under $3,000 .

Canon EOS R5: was $1999.00 , now $2,785 at Walmart We have awarded this camera a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising it for its ability to shoot wildlife.

We liked the camera's weather-sealed body, making it ideal for anything the elements can throw at it, whether it’s a hot safari adventure or snapping seals on a windy coastline.

In our 2022 Canon EOS R5 review , our reviewer described the shooting speed as "phenomenal," perfect for capturing any fleeting photographic moments (such as a fast-moving animal), while also being silent, to avoid spooking your subject.

Going back to that autofocus, Canon claims it can only recognize dogs, cats, and birds. However, we found that it could recognize and track any animal that we tested it with, from seals to meerkats. Most impressive.

With image quality that we called "absolutely stunning" in our review, the Canon EOS R5 is an all-round formidable wildlife camera. And with this current Walmart deal, it also comes at a great price.