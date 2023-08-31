Get $200 off of the latest MacBook Pro

Looking for the best MacBook around? This deal nets you the latest model with a $200 saving.

When is a student laptop not a student laptop? No, we're not talking about 2-in-1 tablet hybrids, but instead, we mean the MacBook Pro 14-inch which essentially offers desktop-level performance in a laptop.

It also happens to have a sensational display, excellent speakers, and plenty of ports - meaning it can be the cornerstone of your productivity and creativity setups.

Even better, you can save $200 off of the MSRP at Amazon right now, bringing the price of the 1TB 14-inch model down to just $2299.

MacBook Pro M2 Pro

Was: $1999

Now: $2299 at Amazon

Overview: Save big on the best MacBook Pro ever, with plenty of ports, an excellent display, and power for days - along with double the storage.

Key features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, great speakers speakers, HDMI port, 1TB drive

Product launched: January 2023

Price history: This discount is notable because it's for the 1TB version, which usually stays at the same price. We have, however, seen this a little lower before at $2199.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2299 | Walmart: $2449 | Best Buy: $2299

Reviews consensus: The MacBook Pro M2 Pro isn't a big departure from its excellent predecessor, but it does offer a huge number of ports and excellent battery life. The display remains best-in-class, as is the keyboard and trackpad combo, and the 1080p webcam isn't bad, either. The M2 Pro chip is powerful, too, making it an ideal laptop for creative projects.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | iMore: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Macbook for students, Best laptops for students

Buy it if: You want power that doesn't come at the cost of battery life, you need an HDMI port.

Don't buy it if: You don't want to spend that much money - the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is a great alternative.