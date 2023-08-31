Get $200 off of the latest MacBook Pro
Save big on the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip at Amazon.
Looking for the best MacBook around? This deal nets you the latest model with a $200 saving.
When is a student laptop not a student laptop? No, we're not talking about 2-in-1 tablet hybrids, but instead, we mean the MacBook Pro 14-inch which essentially offers desktop-level performance in a laptop.
It also happens to have a sensational display, excellent speakers, and plenty of ports - meaning it can be the cornerstone of your productivity and creativity setups.
Even better, you can save $200 off of the MSRP at Amazon right now, bringing the price of the 1TB 14-inch model down to just $2299.
MacBook Pro M2 Pro
Was:
$1999
Now: $2299 at Amazon
Overview: Save big on the best MacBook Pro ever, with plenty of ports, an excellent display, and power for days - along with double the storage.
Key features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, great speakers speakers, HDMI port, 1TB drive
Product launched: January 2023
Price history: This discount is notable because it's for the 1TB version, which usually stays at the same price. We have, however, seen this a little lower before at $2199.
Price comparison: Amazon: $2299 | Walmart: $2449 | Best Buy: $2299
Reviews consensus: The MacBook Pro M2 Pro isn't a big departure from its excellent predecessor, but it does offer a huge number of ports and excellent battery life. The display remains best-in-class, as is the keyboard and trackpad combo, and the 1080p webcam isn't bad, either. The M2 Pro chip is powerful, too, making it an ideal laptop for creative projects.
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | iMore: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Featured in guides: Best Macbook for students, Best laptops for students
Buy it if: You want power that doesn't come at the cost of battery life, you need an HDMI port.
Don't buy it if: You don't want to spend that much money - the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is a great alternative.
Live Science newsletter
Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.