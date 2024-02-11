Space photo of the week: Bruce McCandless II floats untethered as the 1st 'human satellite' in history

The iconic photo of astronaut Bruce McCandless II outside the space shuttle Challenger was taken on Feb. 7, 1984.

Who it is: Bruce McCandless II, a NASA astronaut, testing the Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU) during space shuttle mission STS-41-B

When it was taken: Feb. 7, 1984

Where it is: Low Earth orbit

Why it's so special: This week is the 40th anniversary of the first untethered spacewalk. On Feb. 7, 1984, NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless II strapped on a hand-controlled backpack and, propelled by its nitrogen gas thrusters, flew out of the space shuttle Challenger payload bay. He got to about 320 feet (98 meters) from the spacecraft, becoming the first human to attempt a spacewalk without a safety tether. McCandless orbited Earth — as the first human satellite — for 1 hour, 22 minutes.

The moment was immortalized by Robert "Hoot" Gibson, Challenger's pilot. He used a Hasselblad camera to capture McCandless flying solo high above Earth. The images became arguably the most iconic of the entire space shuttle program.

Another view of astronaut Bruce McCandless II on his history-making spacewalk (Image credit: NASA)

Although the images were unplanned, Gibson knew instantly that they would be iconic, so he took three light-meter readings and checked the focus four times for each photograph, according to NASA. He even tilted the camera to make sure the horizon was level in the images.

"It may have been one small step for Neil," McCandless said as he orbited Earth solo, "but it's a heck of a big leap for me." (His quip, of course, referenced Neil Armstrong's famous line, "That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind," when taking the first human step on the moon 15 years earlier.)