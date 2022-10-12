Save $70 on these Celestron Skywatcher Binoculars in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Over the past few years, binocular and telescope sales have skyrocketed and Stargazing and skywatching has become much more popular than it ever was. Now that these devices are much more accessible and affordable, it seems like a great time to start exploring the skies from the comfort of our gardens.

Amazon are currently selling the Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 binoculars (opens in new tab) for $128.99, down from the original price of $199.95 - that's a huge saving of $70, and it comes with a bunch of extras and accessories. That's an even lower price than day 1 of the early access prime sale, where they were offering it for $149.49. It won't stay this price for long, so make sure you grab it while you can.

We think this is a great deal because they are a great set of beginner binoculars and they have everything you need to get started. They have powerful 20x magnification and they come with massive 80mm objective lenses. Customers who have purchased these binoculars have stated that they enable you to view the moon in great detail, and view planets, and various constellations and clusters.

With this deal you'll get a tripod adapter as an additional convenience to your sky-watching activities, as well as an integrated photo tripod adapter for easy hands-free use and portability. You'll also get an objective lens cap, rainguard, carrying case, neck strap, lens cloth, and instruction manual.

These binoculars are a favorite among users who view the sky in dim conditions, as the multi coated optics and BaK-4 prisms deliver excellent light transmission for even brighter images. They are durable and water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about getting caught in unexpected rainy weather, which is particularly useful if you take them out hiking.

On Amazon they have an overall average customer rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 (opens in new tab), with over 70% of them being 5 star reviews with excellent feedback.

