Wildfires raging in LA are being fueled by Santa Ana winds. What are they?

A playground burns in a residential neighborhood during the Eaton fire in Pasadena, California on January 7, 2025.

Firefighters in Los Angeles County are battling four life-threatening wildfires almost 24 hours after the first flames broke out in the Palisades area, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports. The fires were whipped up in a flash thanks to a combination of unusually dry weather and hurricane-force gusts that reached speeds of up to 99 mph (160 km/h).

Tens of thousands of LA residents have been evacuated from their homes and the four fires have spread across over 13,000 acres (5,260 hectares) have been burned by the four fires as of Wednesday morning (Jan. 8.) The fires have destroyed more than 1,000 structures so far and two confirmed fatalities have been reported, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The fires are flourishing due to dry conditions, while firefighters have reported that some hydrants in the Pacific Palisades are coming up dry, potentially hindering fire-extinguishing efforts, according to the Los Angeles Times . The blaze is expected to continue until Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS.) Strong winds also grounded fire-fighting planes overnight, further hindering efforts to contain blazes, according to the LA Times .

The flames are being fanned by a dangerous windstorm, which could also threaten lives and cause damage to properties.

"A life-threatening, destructive, widespread windstorm is expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning," NWS said in a warning early on Jan. 8. "Please stay indoors and away from windows during this time, and expect power outages."

This windstorm is fueled in part by the powerful Santa Ana winds — dry and warm northeast winds that blow in from inner Southern California towards the coast.

What are the Santa Ana winds?

Santa Ana winds are created when large areas of high pressure become established over the Great Basin in the interior of western America, which includes much of Nevada and parts of Oregon, Idaho and Utah.

These dry desert winds move towards the southwest into California, where they descend over the Sierra mountains and dry out even more. As the air squeezes through mountain passes and canyons, it begins to flow faster, creating a powerful, rapid air flow by the time it hits the coast.

The extremely low humidity of these winds causes vegetation to dry out and become more susceptible to fire, with even the slightest spark capable of escalating into a large-scale blaze, stoked by the speeding winds.

According to NWS, sustained winds could reach up to 40 mph (65 km/h), with isolated speeds of up to 100 mph (160 km/h) in the mountains and foothills.

Four fires are currently raging: in the Pacific Palisades, Sylmar, Altadena/Pasadena and the Sepulveda Basin. The so-called Eaton fire, near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive in Altadena and Pasadena, has burned a shocking 10,600 acres (4,300 hectares) of land, according to the local fire department. The Palisades fire has also burned through more than 2,900 acres (1,175 hectares).

A fifth fire sparked up in Riverside on Wednesday morning but has been 50% contained. A sixth fire has also sparked up in Ventura.