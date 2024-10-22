Earth from space: Bizarre 'pet cloud' reappears above its favorite spot in New Zealand
A recent satellite image captured the reemergence of a unique, UFO-like cloud, known as the "Taieri Pet," which appears above New Zealand's South Island when conditions are just right.
Where is it? Otago region, New Zealand [-45.39649095, 170.20379599]
What's in the photo? An elongated lenticular cloud known as the "Taieri Pet"
Which satellite took the photo? Landsat 8
When was it taken? Sept. 7, 2024
A peculiar "pet cloud" took center stage in a recent satellite photo of New Zealand. The freaky formation often appears in the same spot thanks to a nearby mountain range — and is sometimes confused with a UFO.
The wispy oblong, known by locals as the "Taieri Pet," is an elongated altocumulus standing lenticular cloud (ASLC) that frequently appears between the towns Middlemarch and Hyde in the Otago region of New Zealand's South Island. Although they can vary slightly in size, the clouds always look very similar and appear in almost the same spot. The example in this image is around 7 miles (11.5 kilometers) long.
ASLCs form when waves of air pass over a topographic barrier, like a mountain range, forcing water vapor to condense into vertical layers, according to the National Weather Service. The Taieri Pet forms when moist air passes over the mountainous Rock and Pillar Range (located parallel to the left of the cloud in the photo) and is held in place and further shaped by perpendicular winds blowing from the north, according to NASA's Earth Observatory.
"As the cloud forms on the crest of this wave, it remains almost stationary in the sky and is shaped by the strong winds blowing through it," John Law, a meteorologist with New Zealand's MetService, told Earth Observatory.
Related: See all the best images of Earth from space
Lenticular clouds are often shaped like flying saucers and are "believed to be one of the most common explanations for UFO sightings across the world," according to the U.K. Met Office.
When viewed side-on, the Taieri Pet often has multiple well-defined layers on top of one another, like a "huge stack of pancakes" or a "pile of plates," Earth Observatory representatives wrote. Past photos of the cloud show it can be several hundred feet tall.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
The height of lenticular clouds can make them a surprising aviation risk. Planes can experience severe turbulence when flying through the structures, due to vertical currents that run up and down through the cloud. The clouds' unusually low temperatures also cause ice to form on planes, according to the U.K. Met Office.
ASLCs can be a sign that atmospheric conditions are about to change and are often followed by increased levels of precipitation, according to Fox Weather. However, historical weather data suggest this did not happen in this case.
Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior, evolution and paleontology. His feature on the upcoming solar maximum was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Awards for Excellence in 2023.