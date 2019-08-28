In Photos: A Nearly Complete Human Ancestor Skull

Nearly perfect specimen
A nearly complete Australopithecus anamensis skull has been unearthed in Ethiopia, and it dates to 3.8 million years ago.
Reconstructed face
The new skull specimen, dubbed "MRD," allowed anthropologists to put a face to the relative of the iconic "Lucy" species.
Ancient river delta
A view of the skull on one side, along with the reconstructed face on the other.
The fossil skull was found in two pieces in an ancient river delta in the Godaya Valley of the Afar region of Ethiopia. The fossil was buried in sand.
Amazing find
Yohannes Haile-Selassie, a paleoanthropologist at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, uncovered the fossil in February 2016. Here, Haile-Selassi poses with the cranium.
Another view
Another view of Haile-Selassie holding the cranium.
Similar to "Lucy"
Australopithecus anamensis had a face that was quite similar to the "Lucy" species, Australopithecus afarensis, but with some key differences.
Subtle differences
The hominin's face was not quite as massive and rugged as Lucy's, but it had larger teeth than A. afarensis. MRD's jaw protruded, which is different from the relatively flat faces of modern apes.
Size of a chimpanzee
The ancient hominin would have been about the size of a chimpanzee.
Another view
Another view of the ancient fossil cranium.