Oclean X10 electric toothbrush review

The Oclean X10 is one of the company’s more basic sonic toothbrushes, but it is by no means inferior. The buttons are a better option than the touchscreen that other models have, and the brush is simple to use. The color options make it an appealing choice for families who may want several.

The Oclean X10 is a great all-round electric toothbrush, with a comfortable brush head and a variety of intensity settings that mean you can tailor it to your requirements. However, considering Oclean’s other brushes offer more settings, this is the most expensive option they sell, which doesn’t seem right. Other Oclean smart brushes offer app-pairing options, which this one does not, and it is less powerful than the X Pro and X Pro Elite models, which have 42,000 rpm, while the Oclean X10 falls short at 40,000 rpm.

Essential information: Oclean W10 Up to 40,000 rpm motor 5 intensity levels and 5 settings Emoji feedback Tactile buttons 2-minute smart quadrant timer Oblong brush head Sonic cleaning technology 3 color options Display screen Pressure sensor

The emoji feedback and tactile buttons make this electric toothbrush suitable for the whole family, especially those who may struggle with a fiddly touchscreen. Our guide on how to use an electric toothbrush has tips if this is your first time using one.

Plus, check out our guide to the best electric toothbrushes to see how it compares with others on the market.

Oclean X10 review: Design

The Oclean X10 comes in three colors, which means you can choose one without risking mixing it up with other brushes in the house. Pink, gray and blue options offer variety that the Oclean X Pro Elite does not, but with slightly fewer options than the Oclean X Pro.

The head is easy to change by pulling off the top of the toothbrush and slotting it back into place without any twisting or buttons to worry about. The charger is USB-compatible, so you can plug it into a laptop or standard phone charger and it should be charged by the next time you need to brush, taking approximately 3.5 hours for a full charge. The charge lasts at least a month, with an animation indicating when the battery goes below 20% and needs to be charged.

The wall-mounted, magnetic storage is a useful bathroom space-saver and keeps the brush head free of bacteria it may pick up from being left on its side. Oclean also sells travel cases, electric water picks and holder/charger options, as well as extra brush-heads. For an extra level of cleanliness, you can buy a UV sterilization kit, which fits five toothbrushes at a time, so you can keep the family’s brushes sterile. The UV sterilization kit comes in two gray color options.

Oclean X10: Functionality

The Oclean X10 brush tells you when to move to a new quadrant of your mouth by vibrating every 30 seconds and gives you a summary of your clean when you’ve finished, highlighting any quadrants you may have missed in red. If you’ve successfully cleaned all areas of your mouth, the brush gives you emoji feedback on the display screen to let you know you’ve done a good job. This feature might be appealing to older children, as it makes brushing into a bit of a game.

The brush automatically switches on as you pick it up, and after using the up and down buttons to select the mode you want, you just press the power button to start the brush head moving. It switches itself off after a period of inactivity, but you can revive it with the power button.

The Oclean X10 does not have app-pairing capabilities, unlike Oclean’s X Pro and X Pro Elite models. However, if you don’t like the amount of settings and feedback these other models offer, the X10 gives you a simple, no-brainer brushing experience that doesn’t require you to download anything onto your phone. However, this lower-tech capability is not reflected in the price, as the X10 comes in at a higher price than the X Pro and X Pro Elite .

Oclean X10: Performance

The oblong brush head is a great shape for cleaning the whole mouth, and our teeth felt clean after a brush even on a lower-intensity setting. The speed at which the brush vibrates makes the longer, oblong brush head useful for cleaning tooth surfaces bit by bit, and is less of a step up from using a manual brush. If you struggle with round-headed oscillating brushes, this might be a better option for you. As a sonic-type toothbrush, the Oclean X10 uses vibrations to break down plaque as you brush, instead of the more scour-style cleaning of an oscillating brush.

Oclean X10 review: What’s good about it?

In comparison with the Ocelan X Pro Elite , the Oclean X10 is more tactile and would be better for someone with a visual impairment, as it has tactile buttons instead of a touchscreen. The buttons offer less options than the touchscreen brushes (you can’t change the brushing duration) but are simple to use and you don’t have to worry about trying to work a touchscreen with wet hands.

It’s a quiet brush, generating less than 45dB, which makes it less of an invasive experience than with some electric toothbrushes. The vibrations are comfortable, even on the most intense setting, and the pressure sensor stops you from brushing too hard.

We submerged the Oclean X10 underwater for several minutes. It is waterproof, so you can take the brush in the shower with you if you want, and you don’t have to worry about water damage if you drop it in the sink or use it with wet hands.

Oclean X10 review: What’s not so good about it?

The handle of the Oclean X10 is slippery and has no particular texture, so it can be hard to grip with wet hands. This makes it perhaps less suitable for taking in the shower than the X Pro Elite, which has a gritty surface texture that makes it easier to hold.

The price is unexpectedly high in comparison with other Oclean models, especially considering it has a slightly lower RPM and isn’t app-run. It feels like a more-basic smart brush than the X Pro or X Pro elite, but this is not reflected in the price. Although we preferred the buttons over the touchscreen, that screen felt like the higher-quality, higher-tech option, so it seemed strange that the X10 was more expensive than screen-led models.

Oclean X10 review: User reviews

User reviews on the Oclean website are overall positive, with 4 or 5 stars, but they also complain that for the most up-to-date ‘smart’ brush, it doesn’t do as much as the other models. Users like that it gives you instant feedback on your brushing, and one user said their child loves it.

Should you buy the Oclean X10?

We enjoyed trying out the Oclean X10, and found it a simpler experience than the Oclean X Pro Elite. The color options make it a great choice for multiple-person households, if you all want an Oclean brush, and the magnetic wall-mounted storage is compact and out-of-the-way.

The technology behind Oclean brushes is excellent, and they are a quiet, well-designed addition to your oral care routine. The emoji feedback and blindzone reminder is useful for monitoring how well you are brushing.

If this product isn’t for you

If you don’t think the Oclean X10 is the electric toothbrush for you, you may want to try the Oclean X Pro Elite for a slightly higher-spec option by Oclean, or the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 for a sonic-based alternative with bells and whistles.