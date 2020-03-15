New Jersey: Latest updates on coronavirus

As of Sunday (March 15) there are 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of New Jersey, with 19 new cases and a second confirmed death.

New cases include seven in Bergen County, seven in Middlesex County, two in Essex County, two in Hudson County, and one in Monmouth County, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. The patient who died of COVID-19, in Monmouth County, was a woman in her 50s, NJ.com reported.

The newly-identified COVID-19 patients range in age from 18 to 80 years old; six are male and 13 are female. But additional cases that were recently reported in Bergen County could raise the number of confirmed cases statewide to 75, according to NJ.com.

State health officials are working with Bergen County to establish New Jersey’s first "widespread" coronavirus testing site, NJ.com reported. The facility will operate at Bergen County Community College in Paramus, and is expected to open on Monday (March 16). Only people who display COVID-19 symptoms will be tested, State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli told NJ.com.

"We’re doing everything we can to get ahead of this challenge," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said during a telephone briefing on March 14.

"We will get through this. It will not be mistake-free, I’m sure,” Governor Murphy said.

Governor Murphy declared a state of emergency on March 9, after the number of cases in New Jersey rose to 11.

BREAKING: I’m declaring a State of Emergency for New Jersey amid an outbreak of #COVID19.We’ve been ahead of the curve in terms of our preparations, and this declaration will help keep us there.⁰⁰For more information, visit https://t.co/UyohzX5yGkhttps://t.co/ACoJrkLgJm pic.twitter.com/9gINlZKB1fMarch 9, 2020

Citywide quarantine in Teaneck

On Saturday (March 14), the mayor of Teaneck, New Jersey asked its 40,000 residents to voluntarily self-quarantine as a protective measure against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, NorthJersey.com reported. Teaneck has 18 COVID-19 cases, the most in Bergen County.

"They should stay home," said Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin, according to NBC New York. "When I say stay home that doesn't mean go out to lunch with your friends across the street. That means no play dates, that means your nuclear family stays with your nuclear family. I'm not visiting my sister, I'm not visiting my parents. That is the best way to stop the spread of this," Mayor Hameeduddin said.

Curfews, restrictions and business closings in Hoboken and Jersey City

On Thursday (March 12), Jersey City Mayor Stephen Fulop issued an executive order enacting a 10 p.m. curfew for any establishment with a liquor license, to reduce large crowds and to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, CNBC reported.

Public city meetings have also been cancelled, and all houses of worship, event venues and restaurants with a capacity of 25 people and higher will now have sign-in sheets, to assist health officials with tracking COVID-19 exposure within the community.

In Hoboken, a citywide curfew will go into effect on Monday (March 16), from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced on March 14.

"During this curfew, all residents will be required to remain in their homes except for emergencies, or if you are required to work by your employer," Mayor Bhalla said.

The city of Hoboken also enacted restrictions on bars and restaurants; food service on the premises is now prohibited — limited to takeout and delivery service only — and all bars will be closed as of March 15. All gyms, health clubs, day cares and movie theaters in Hoboken were also shuttered until further notice, beginning on Saturday (March 14).

School closures

Schools in New Jersey are closed across an estimated 400 districts, check for updates on NJ.com. On March 13, Governor Murphy said in a statement that it is "inevitable" that all schools may soon be shut down statewide.

Colleges and universities have also announced scheduling changes and closings; many are extending spring break, cancelling face-to-face instruction and moving learning online, according to NJ.com (see their list for details).

Cases by county: