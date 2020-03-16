Minnesota: Latest updates on coronavirus

Last updated March 16 at 4:30 pm E.D.T.

Minnesota has 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the Star Tribute.

The state's public health lab has tested nearly 1,900 patients as of Monday morning (March 16), but Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health, said this pace cannot be sustained because testing supplies are running out, according to the Star Tribune.

Going forward, the state lab will give hospitalized patients and health care workers testing priority, Ehresmann said.

Confirmed cases are in several counties, including Blue Earth, Benton and Anoka.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that K-12 schools close from March 18 to at least March 27, and asked the schools to provide childcare for health care workers, as well as meals for students in need.

State leaders are also considering the closure of restaurants and bars, according to the Star Tribune.

