Live Science podcast 'Life's Little Mysteries' Episode 46: Mysterious Elephants

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at a mysterious animal from a family that's been around for millions of years. It's the biggest land animal alive today: the elephant.

How big can elephants get, and how sensitive are their trunks? How intelligent are elephants, and do they really get plastered on fermented fruit and go on drunken rampages? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries Episode 46: Mysterious Elephants, to find out!

You'll also hear about how elephants' big brains shape their behavior, and how understanding elephant cognition and psychology could help people protect these giants and even coexist with elephants in the wild.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guest: Joshua Plotnik, assistant professor of psychology at Hunter College, The City University of New York

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries, Episode 46: Mysterious Elephants below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don't miss out on new episodes.

Originally published on Live Science.