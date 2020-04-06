Live Science podcast "Life's Little Mysteries" 18: Mysterious Animal Superpowers

In this episode of Life's Little Mysteries, we'll take a closer look at mysterious animal abilities that are so incredible they might as well be superpowers.

How do animals breathe underwater? Why can microscopic tardigrades survive being frozen for decades? And what's the biggest animal that a snake can swallow? Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 18: Mysterious Animal Superpowers, to find out!

We'll also hear about how monkeys can outperform humans at problem-solving, and we'll explore the grossest, stickiest animal superpower — making slime.

Co-hosts: Jeanna Bryner and Mindy Weisberger

Guests: Nick Caruso, of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation at Virginia Tech, and co-author of the book "Believe It or Snot: The Definitive Field Guide to Earth's Slimy Creatures"; Nicoletta Lanese, staff writer at Live Science.

Listen to Life's Little Mysteries 18: Mysterious Animal Superpowers below or on Audioboom, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so you don’t miss out on new episodes.

Originally published on Live Science.