Illinois: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated on March 16 at 9:45 A.M. E.D.T.

As of Sunday (March 15), Illinois is reporting 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 13 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health . In addition, 932 people have tested negative after receiving a diagnostic test.

All bars and restaurants in Illinois will be closed to the public following close of business on March 16 and remain closed until March 30, according to the Chicago Tribune . The venues will remain open for delivery, drive-through and curbside pick-up orders, Gov. Jay Robert Pritzker said. After some 3,000 people got stuck in the overcrowded O’Hare International Airport on March 14, Pritzker announced that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff will be doubled to help alleviate the problem and allow for adequate social distancing.

A Chicago resident contracted the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Illinois. The Chicago case was announced Jan. 24, and the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County were reported March 11, in Kane and McHenry counties. Governor Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on March 9, which provides the state access to federal and state resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

