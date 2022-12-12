Why you can trust Live Science Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

In this Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier review, we'll be taking a closer look at this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier, assessing its performance, features and ease of use.

Essential info Ultrasonic cool mist humidifier Suitable for rooms up to 426 sq. ft 1.47-gallon (5.6 liters) water tank Up to 70 hours of runtime per fill Three mist settings Auto shut-off Auto-off timer for 4, 8, or 12 hours Essential oils diffuser Demineralization cartridge 2-year warranty

The Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe is an ultrasonic cool mist humidifier, meaning it works by producing unheated vapor through ultrasonic vibration. These home appliances tend to be smaller and more technologically advanced than steam vaporizers or evaporators, and also tend to consume far less electricity. On the other hand, ultrasonic humidifiers can require more day-to-day maintenance. This is because, where the water is not heated, it must be changed frequently to keep the appliance clean and free from harmful microbes.

The TotalComfort Deluxe model is an elegantly designed tower humidifier that comes with a 360-degree nozzle, three mist settings, programmable digital humidistat, auto shut-off, timer, essential oil diffuser and a demineralization cartridge. Thanks to its 1.47-gallon tank, this machine can work for up to 70 hours on one water refill, covering indoor spaces of up to 426 square ft.

As the HoMedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier costs roughly $100, you may be wondering whether it is worth investing in. To guide your decision, we'll provide you with our balanced opinion on this home appliance. We've also rounded-up more great options in our guide to the best humidifiers.

Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier review: How big is it?

Height: 20.94 (in)

Depth: 7.09 (in)

Width: 7.09 (in)

Weight: 8.47 lbs

The HoMedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier is lighter and more portable than most appliances on the market. Owing to its narrow, tower-like shape, it can easily fit in the tightest of spaces. The rather unique design of the TotalComfort Deluxe model is another advantage. It doesn't look overly techy or bland, and it has no sharp edges or complicated displays.

On the other hand, the HoMedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier may lack some stability. Unlike other humidifiers we've tested, it rests on legs, rather than a flat surface. That feature makes it a little flimsy and could increase the risk of children or pets toppling the machine over.

(Image credit: Anna Gora)

Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier review: How easy is it to use?

The HoMedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier comes with a detailed instruction manual, but you may not necessarily need it. This appliance can be up and running in less than a minute and has a fairly intuitive display that's equipped with a useful nightlight feature.

The tank in the HoMedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier is located on the top of the machine, and holds up to 1.47 gallons of water. Thanks to its large opening, it can be easily taken out and filled in using a tap. However, since this humidifier is shaped like a tower, some may find it fiddly. We found it was easier to top it up with a jug, as the amount of remaining water is clear to see from the outside.

Once you switch on the humidifier, the mist direction can be adjusted with a 360-degree rotating nozzle. It's also equipped with three different mist outputs, as well as a programmable digital humidistat.

(Image credit: Anna Gora)

As a default setting, it will continuously generate vapor until you switch it off. But with the humidistat, you can program the appliance to monitor how much moisture is in the air and actively adjust its output to maintain your desired humidity level. You can set it in 5% increments, from 35% to 55% humidity. The HoMedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier also comes with three timer options (four, eighth and 12 hours) and an automatic shut-off function. When there is not enough water in the tank, the machine will switch off and illuminate its "Out of Water" LED.

The humidifier features an optional essential oil diffuser. Every package contains three trays, but no oils are included. The TotalComfort Deluxe also has a demineralization cartridge that reduces the amount of white dust residue.

On the flipside, the Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier doesn't have a dedicated app, and cannot be connected to smart home devices.

Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier review: Performance

We tested the Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier on its highest mist output mode. Throughout the first hour, the humidity in our testing room increased from 41% to 49%, and rose by another nine percent an hour after that. Compared to other humidifiers the Live Science team has tested, this is a very fast increase rate. Such results indicate this humidifier boasts good performance and high efficiency.

The Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier is also very quiet, to the point that you may find yourself double checking whether the machine is even on. When we measured its noise levels, we didn't get a reading higher than 13 dB — a sound level comparable to a whisper. Since the TotalComfort Deluxe model can last up to 70 hours on one refill without generating excessive noise, it may be a perfect appliance for bedrooms and home offices.

Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier review: What's good about it?

The Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier offers good value. Depending on the retailer, the model tends to cost between $90 and $120. Although it may not be the cheapest humidifier on the market, it performs well and comes with a host of useful features.

Not only is this humidifier exceptionally quiet, it looks great and the cool mist is almost invisible to the eye. Unlike some other humidifiers on the market, it feels more like a stylish piece of furniture rather than a home appliance. And owing to its tower-like shape, the TotalComfort Deluxe model can easily fit in most narrow spaces.

(Image credit: Anna Gora)

Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier review: What's not so good about it?

While the Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe UltraSonic Humidifier looks good, its design may lack stability and sturdiness. If it's placed on the floor, it may cause issues for people with mobility problems, such as the elderly.

The humidifier also lacks a dedicated app and cannot be linked to smart home devices. There isn't a child lock feature either, and the timer settings are limited to only three options.

Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier review: User reviews

The HoMedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier scores 4.1 stars out of five on Amazon (opens in new tab), with 65% of reviews awarding it the full five stars. Positive testimonials tend to praise this humidifier for its great looks, ease of use, ease of cleaning, and very low noise levels. One user said that it is the "the quietest humidifier [they] have ever used", while another said that it is "definitely the best looking humidifier on the market".

Negative reviews tend to focus on problems with the machine not working properly, mostly due to buttons malfunctioning or the unit not generating mist. Some users also mention unhelpful Homedics customer service. As our appliance worked well, we didn’t have to get in contact with them.

(Image credit: Anna Gora)

Should you buy the Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier?

The Homedics TotalComfort Deluxe Ultrasonic Humidifier is a stylish, efficient and functional piece of equipment. Its low noise output makes it a particularly good choice for large living rooms and bedrooms. If you value aspects like ease of assembly and use, low running costs and aromatherapy features, the TotalComfort Deluxe model should land on your radar.

However, if you are after a more high-tech machine and multiple remote control options, this humidifier may not meet your expectations.

If this product isn't for you

If you are interested in features like app control, the highly-rated Levoit Classic 300S may be a better option for you. Similar to the Homedics machine, this model has an automatic mode, an aromatherapy diffuser and a night light. However, with a price tag of roughly $200, it is more expensive.

You may also like the Levoit LV600HH humidifier. Although it doesn’t have a dedicated app, it can generate both cool and warm mist, and has a good-sized water tank.

If you want to ensure that little ones can’t fiddle with your humidity settings, the Elechomes HTJ-2119 could be another great option. Its settings are very similar to the ones in the Homedics model, but this humidifier is also equipped with a handy child lock feature.