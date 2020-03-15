Florida: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated March 15 at 10:40 am ET

There are currently 115 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida; 478 have tested negative and 221 have pending test results, according to The Florida Department of Health. Another 7 Florida residents have been diagnosed and isolated outside of the state.

A 77-year-old male who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died, according to a statement issued on March 14. Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, requested that Heath and Human Services send home the 61 Florida residents who were aboard the Grand Princess Cruise line and are currently in isolation at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.

DeSantis had declared a State of Emergency for COVID-19 in Florida on March 9. He expanded this order, prohibiting all visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, adult family-care homes, long-term care facilities and adult group homes for the next 30 days. He also asked the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to suspend drivers' license renewal requirements for 30 days.

Case counts by county: