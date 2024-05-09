Celestron binoculars deal: Lowest price we've seen them all year

Celestron is a brand that optics aficionados will entrust with their money, but this latest binoculars deal lessens that investment considerably.

The company is behind many of our picks for the best binoculars you can buy in 2024 and you can get yourself the SkyMaster 25x70 for even less thanks to a coupon on Amazon, right now.

While the retailer has knocked the price down from $129.95 to just $92.65, by ticking the coupon option just beneath the price you can save a further $10, bringing them down to just $82.65.

It's not just the whopping 25x magnification and a durable build that impresses us with these binoculars but also the carry case and accessories included that make this such a great deal. Our sister site Space.com has reviewed the slightly larger objective Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars, giving them a solid 4 out of 5 stars.

This 70mm objective version would let just slightly less light through but still makes the 25x70 a good pair of binoculars for stargazing and observing in low light because the larger the objective lenses, the more light can pass through into the observer's eyes.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 Binoculars: was $129.95, now $82.65 (with coupon) at Amazon Save 29% on these binoculars, with carry case, tripod adapter and more in the box. Their 25x magnification get you closer to subjects and the 70mm objective lenses drink in light.

Key features: Durable, waterproof build, included accessories, 25X magnification, lifetime warranty.

Price history: We've seen this discount before, but the addition of the $10 coupon helps drop it to a new low.

Price comparison: While Walmart is discounted at $123.59, it's still more than Amazon is asking at full price. Target is $119.99.

Reviews consensus: Offering bright images with 70mm objective lenses, these binoculars have a field of view of 2.7 degrees and can magnify up to 25x. There's only 13mm of eye relief but you can connect to a tripod with the included adapter. They're also waterproof for use in all conditions. Overall, these are ideal binoculars for under $90 that you'll be able to take birding, especially for crepuscular birds like owls, and make the perfect night-time companion when wanting to observe the night sky.

Buy it if: You want binoculars that will last a long time while offering clear views in most lighting conditions.

Don't buy it if: You want something a little smaller, because these binoculars, while good for low light viewing and skywatching, are not really all that portable.