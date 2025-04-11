Archaeologists may have discovered the birthplace of Alexander the Great's grandmother

News
By published

Remains of what may be the ancient capital city of the Kingdom of Lyncestis have been found in North Macedonia.

a view of an excavation site
This excavation site in North Macedonia may have once been the capital of the Kingdom of Lyncestis. (Image credit: Courtesy of Cal Poly Humboldt's Cultural Resources Facility)

Archaeologists working in North Macedonia may have discovered the remains of Lyncus, an ancient city that was the capital of the Kingdom of Lyncestis.

More analysis is needed to support the finding but, if confirmed, the discovery could reveal the location of the place where Alexander the Great's paternal grandmother was born.

Lyncestis was a small kingdom that flourished in North Macedonia, which was incorporated into the Macedonian Empire during the reign of King Philip II (359 to 336 B.C.). Eurydice I of Macedon, the mother of Philip II and grandmother of Alexander (who reigned from 336 to 323 B.C.), was likely born in Lyncus, according to historical accounts.

Archaeologists have known about the site, located near the village of Crnobuki, since 1966, and it was initially believed to be a military outpost rather than a city, according to a statement from California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt (Cal Poly Humboldt).

It wasn't until 2023 that a team of researchers conducted a lidar (light detection and ranging) survey, using aerial drones equipped with lasers to create a map of the site's topography. This technique can penetrate foliage covering an archaeological site and has been widely used throughout the world.

The survey revealed that the city had an acropolis that's at least 7 acres (2.8 hectares) in size. Besides the remains of a textile workshop and what appears to be a theater, the archaeologists also found a variety of artifacts, including pottery, coins, game pieces and even a theater ticket made of clay.

Image 1 of 2
a close-up of a ceramic token
(Image credit: Courtesy of Cal Poly Humboldt's Cultural Resources Facility)

A ceramic token found in 2023 indicates that the site has a yet-to-be excavated theater.

Until now, researchers thought that the city was built long after Alexander the Great's death, during the reign of Philip V (221 to 179 B.C.). But the discovery of a coin minted between 325 and 323 B.C. indicates that it was in use during Alexander's lifetime, according to the statement.

RELATED STORIES

Ancient tomb really does hold Alexander the Great's father, controversial study claims

Secrets of Alexander the Great mosaic revealed after 1st-of-its-kind analysis

Europe's oldest known village teetered on stilts over a Balkan lake 8,000 years ago

Moreover, the team of archaeologists unearthed axes and fragments of ceramic vessels at the site, which shows that this site has been occupied by humans as far back as the Bronze Age (3300 to 1200 B.C.). They plan to continue excavation.

The site's discovery may shed more light on an influential kingdom. Engin Nasuh, a curator at Macedonia's National Institute and Bitola Museum and one of the lead archaeologists, said in the statement that ancient Macedonia was "a civilization that played a major role in today's understanding of the world and the desire to connect different civilizations and cultures."

Alexander the Great quiz: How well do you know the famous king and conqueror from the ancient world?

Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology

Extremely rare Denisovan jawbone confirms human cousins spread across Asia

Strange altar found at Tikal wasn't made by the Maya — and it has at least 4 people buried inside it

Elusive neutrinos' mass just got halved — and it could mean physicists are close to solving a major cosmic mystery
See more latest
Most Popular
Engineer stand inside the KATRIN neutrino experiment at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany.
Elusive neutrinos' mass just got halved — and it could mean physicists are close to solving a major cosmic mystery
A satellite photo of the sun shining on the Pacific Ocean
La Niña is dead after just a few months. What happened?
an illustration of vaccine syringes with a blue sky behind them
What are mRNA vaccines, and how do they work?
An illustration of a woolly mammoth standing in front of a white background.
Oldest-known North American woolly mammoth revealed in 'long-lost' ancient DNA
An artist&#039;s interpretation of satellites stacked on top of one another like pancakes.
US company to use giant spinning cannon to blast hundreds of pancake-like 'microsatellites' into space
Three-dimensional renderings of urinals. From left to right: Duchamp’s “La Fontaine,” a contemporary commercial model, Cornucopia, and Nautilus.
New urinal designs could prevent up to 265,000 gallons of urine from spilling onto the floor each day
a closeup of an armyworm
Killer Australian fungus can gobble up widespread, pesticide-resistant armyworm from the inside
Photo of the right side of a lower jawbone (mandible). It is reddish brown and has several blackened teeth.
Extremely rare Denisovan jawbone confirms human cousins spread across Asia
a pack of orcas
'Incredible and rare' sight as endangered whale attacked by 60 orcas in brutal hunt
an image of Mercury
Mercury is weird because of a 'hit-and-run' incident in its youth