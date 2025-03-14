Apollo gold ring with 'healing serpent' found in 2,000-year-old tomb in Greece

A monumental tomb found near Corinth has revealed several burials, along with artifacts reflecting its later use as a healing shrine.

Gold ring with intaglio cameo stone carved with bust of Apollo and a snake
The gold signet ring found in ancient Corinth, Greece. (Image credit: Greek Ministry of Culture)

Archaeologists in Greece have discovered a monumental ancient tomb that was used as a burial spot for centuries before being repurposed as a healing shrine. Artifacts pointing to its later use include a gold signet ring of Apollo with a "healing serpent" and small sculptures of human body parts, including fingers.

The tomb was found in fall 2024 in Chiliomodi, a town near Corinth in Greece's Peloponnese region, according to a March 10 translated statement from the Greek Ministry of Culture.

Roughly T-shaped, the funerary structure included a large burial chamber measuring 9 by 24.3 feet (2.7 by 7.4 meters). The entrance to the tomb was sealed with a door-like slab. Based on the tomb's style, experts think it was constructed during the Hellenistic period (323 to 30 B.C.).

In the main burial chamber, archaeologists discovered a large sarcophagus and five rectangular masonry boxes flanking the walls. A female skeleton was found in the sarcophagus, but the other tombs had been looted.

The monument was used for burials for several centuries, after which it became a full-time healing shrine during the late Roman period (A.D. 250 to 450).

Inside the massive tomb, archaeologists found artifacts dating to the Hellenistic and Roman periods, including a gold ring with a semiprecious stone that was carved to depict Apollo, the god of healing and medicine; along with a snake, which has been a medical symbol for millennia. Additionally, objects such as coins, gold leaves from a wreath, small vases, iron and bronze items, perfume bottles and glass beads were recovered from the tomb.

Two ceramic human fingers, with two views each

Two examples of ancient votive fingers found in Corinth, Greece. (Image credit: Greek Ministry of Culture)
Outside the tomb, excavators recovered additional artifacts that point to the monument's use as a healing shrine. Several clay fingers and part of a clay arm were unearthed in the dirt filling in the tomb. Also known as anatomical votive offerings, the clay body parts were likely left by people who sought healing at the shrine or who were grateful that their specific health issues were resolved by the gods.

Excavation has not yet been completed in the area outside the tomb, according to the Ministry of Culture. Archaeologists are working to clarify the original form of the tomb-and-shrine complex, as well as the precise times it was used and renovated. Additional research is planned in Chiliomodi to investigate its late Roman period remains, which include houses and a large kiln.

Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Killgrove holds postgraduate degrees in anthropology and classical archaeology and was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

