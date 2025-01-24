How to watch 'Asia' with David Attenborough as US streaming begins for BBC nature series

"Asia," the latest nature series narrated by Sir David Attenborough, has just become available to a wider audience, landing on U.S. TV and streaming from Jan. 25, 2025.

The seven-part series, which explores wildlife across the diverse landscapes and habitats of Earth's biggest continent, was released in the U.K. by the BBC in November 2024.

Now, BBC America, which co-produced the show alongside BBC Studios Natural History Unit in the U.K., will air the series on television in the U.S., with streaming available via AMC+.

The first episode will be released in the U.S. on Saturday (Jan. 25) evening, with episodes released on a weekly basis through March 8. The last episode is a double-billing with a bonus eighth episode offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series.

Read on for all the details on how to watch "Asia" with David Attenborough in the U.S., U.K., and wherever in the world you might be.

Asia with David Attenborough: TV and streaming in the US

AMC Networks is the company that owns BBC America, which is a TV channel that carries numerous BBC productions from the UK. BBC America is available on cable TV packages, but is limited in the number of cord-cutting cable streaming services. You can get it through Sling TV , on both packages — Orange ($45.99 a month) and Blue ($50.99 a month) — which are discounted by 50% for your first month.

That said, you can get all BBC America content streamed via AMC+ . Subscriptions start from $6.99 a month, and they're currently running a free trial.

When is 'Asia' on? TV & Streaming schedule in the US

Episode 1 – Premieres Saturday Jan. 25 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+

Premieres Saturday Jan. 25 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+ Episode 2 – Premieres Saturday Feb. 1 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+

Premieres Saturday Feb. 1 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+ Episode 3 – Premieres Saturday Feb. 8 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+

Premieres Saturday Feb. 8 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+ Episode 4 – Premieres Saturday Feb. 15 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+

Premieres Saturday Feb. 15 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+ Episode 5 – Premieres Saturday Feb. 22 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+

Premieres Saturday Feb. 22 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+ Episode 6 – Premieres Saturday March 1 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+

Premieres Saturday March 1 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+ Episode 7 – Premieres Saturday March 8 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+

Premieres Saturday March 8 at 8pm EST on BBC America & AMC+ Episode 8 – Premieres Saturday March 8 at 9pm EST on BBC America & AMC+

How to watch David Attenborough's Asia in the UK

There's no change for viewers in the U.K., with David Attenborough's Asia still available on the BBC iPlayer streaming platform.

Watch 'Asia' with David Attenborough from anywhere

If you're traveling overseas you can watch the show from anywhere, thanks to a VPN.

Both AMC+ and BBC iPlayer are geo-restricted, meaning they usually only work in the U.S. and U.K., respectively. But a VPN — or Virtual Private Network — allows you to alter your device's IP address to make it appear to be in a different country.

'Asia' with David Attenborough: Episode guide

Episode 1: "Beneath the Waves"

The first episode looks at Asia's seas and oceans. The episode highlights massive sperm whales, tiny tree-climbing fish, and glow-in-the dark squid.

Episode 2: "Above the Clouds"

The next episode explores some of the highest altitudes on Earth, exploring life on Asia's steep peaks. The show features elephants roaming tea plantations, markhor fighting for resources atop towering cliffs, and swifts falling into the traps of cave-dwelling catfish.

Episode 3: "The Frozen North"

This episode ventures to the frigid north, looking at how the wildlife handles freezing temperatures. In arctic Russia, polar bears and seals adapt to melting ice, while brown bears and bats hibernate over the long, cold winters.

Episode 4: "Tangled Worlds"

The fourth episode zooms in on Asia's jungles. The show features stunning footage of tigers navigating Nepal's forests, the mating games of rhinos and orangutans, and leopards that navigate literal minefields.

Episode 5: "Crowded Continent"

The fifth episode examines how humans and the natural world interact on the most densely populated continent. From highway-robber elephants to tigers in the hearts of cities, the episode looks at the remarkable ways in which animals have adapted to our built environments and the struggles they face as we invade ever more of their world.

Episode 6: "The Arid Heart"

This episode visits Asia's harsh, barren deserts, where life is a struggle. Creatures hunt desperately for water, engage in cannibalism, and use innovative tactics to find food. Featuring Gobi bears, Asiatic lions, Pallas cats, Mongolian gazelles and more, this episode is dedicated, says the BBC, to "Asia's great survivors."

Episode 7: “Saving Asia”

Attenborough closes "Asia" by pondering what's next for its vast array of wildlife. He meets with people dedicated to protecting wildlife — from police who crack down on the illegal wildlife trade in Nepal to wildlife-rescue teams in Singapore, to breeding programs for Javan green magpies and test tube shark babies.

Episode 8: "The Making Of Asia"

This bonus episode goes behind the scenes with the production team. The cameras are turned back on the people who capture these jaw-dropping scenes, to give an inside look into how these amazing encounters are captured.

"Asia" with David Attenborough: Trailer