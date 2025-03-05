Poll: Should we bring back woolly mammoths?
Colossal scientists just created "woolly mice" in another step towards their ultimate goal of resurrecting woolly mammoths. But should we be tinkering with extinct species? Take our poll and have your say.
Biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences unveiled images and footage of "woolly mice" on Tuesday (March 4), with fur similar to the thick hair that kept woolly mammoths warm during the last ice age.
Colossal scientists used mice because their shorter gestation period makes it much easier to test the gene edits and engineering tools needed to do the same procedure on elephants, in the hope that one day they could "resurrect" woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius).
But is this something we should even be doing? Take our poll and let us know what you think in the comments below.
