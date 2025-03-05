Poll: Should we bring back woolly mammoths?

Woolly mammoths went extinct around 4,000 years ago. Is it time to bring them back?

Biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences unveiled images and footage of " woolly mice " on Tuesday (March 4), with fur similar to the thick hair that kept woolly mammoths warm during the last ice age .

Colossal scientists used mice because their shorter gestation period makes it much easier to test the gene edits and engineering tools needed to do the same procedure on elephants, in the hope that one day they could "resurrect" woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius).

