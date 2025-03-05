Poll: Should we bring back woolly mammoths?

News
By
published

Colossal scientists just created "woolly mice" in another step towards their ultimate goal of resurrecting woolly mammoths. But should we be tinkering with extinct species? Take our poll and have your say.

Digitized image of a woolly mammoth
Woolly mammoths went extinct around 4,000 years ago. Is it time to bring them back? (Image credit: VICTOR HABBICK VISIONS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY - Getty Images)

Biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences unveiled images and footage of "woolly mice" on Tuesday (March 4), with fur similar to the thick hair that kept woolly mammoths warm during the last ice age.

Want to know more?

Mammoth quiz: Test your knowledge of the ice age beasts

Facts about woolly mammoths, the extinct, shaggy beasts that once roamed the Arctic

'Closer than people think': Woolly mammoth 'de-extinction' is nearing reality — and we have no idea what happens next

Colossal scientists used mice because their shorter gestation period makes it much easier to test the gene edits and engineering tools needed to do the same procedure on elephants, in the hope that one day they could "resurrect" woolly mammoths (Mammuthus primigenius).

But is this something we should even be doing? Take our poll and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Alexander McNamara
Alexander McNamara
Editor-in-Chief, Live Science

Alexander McNamara is the Editor-in-Chief at Live Science, and has more than 15 years’ experience in publishing at digital titles. Before Live Science, he had editor roles at New Scientist and BBC Science Focus.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about extinct species
Artist illustration of scorpion catching an insect.

125 million-year-old fossil of giant venomous scorpion that lived alongside dinosaurs discovered in China
An illustration of a megaraptorid, carcharodontosaur and unwillingne sharing an ancient river ecosystem in what is now Australia.

Australia's 'upside down' dinosaur age had two giant predators, 120 million-year-old fossils reveal
A Peacock mantis shrimp with bright green clubs.

Animal kingdom's most powerful puncher generates a 'phononic shield' to protect itself
See more latest
Most Popular
A Peacock mantis shrimp with bright green clubs.
Animal kingdom's most powerful puncher generates a 'phononic shield' to protect itself
Iceberg A23a drifting in the southern ocean having broken free from the Larsen Ice Shelf.
'Queen of icebergs' A23a grounds off South Atlantic wildlife haven
Conceptual artwork of a pair of entangled quantum particles or events (left and right) interacting at a distance.
Scientists discover simpler way to achieve Einstein's 'spooky action at a distance' thanks to AI breakthrough — bringing quantum internet closer to reality
A photograph of Venus as a small dot against the sunset in space
'Planet parade' ends with a rare conjunction of Venus and Mercury at sunset. Here's how to watch.
An underwater view of a shipwreck in murky green water
Scientists realize 'Viking' shipwreck is something else entirely
a close-up of a large cheeseburger
Diagnostic dilemma: Speed eating a 7-pound burger sent a man to ER unable to pass gas
a series of five ceramic figurines in different sizes
2,400-year-old puppets with 'dramatic facial expression' discovered atop pyramid in El Salvador
A close-up of a coin with the profile of a man
Hoard of silver Roman coins found in UK — and some date to reign of Marcus Aurelius
A healthy human brain under an MRI scan.
Brain damage reported in 13% of kids who have died of flu this season, CDC finds
Artist illustration of scorpion catching an insect.
125 million-year-old fossil of giant venomous scorpion that lived alongside dinosaurs discovered in China